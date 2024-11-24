The Memphis Grizzlies have been grooving lately even without All-Star guard Ja Morant. Scotty Pippen Jr. is just one of several key reserves who have stepped up in a big way as Morant, Desmond Bane, and Zach Edey worked back from various injuries. Jaylen Wells has looked like a young Jimmy Butler at times, giving Taylor Jenkins another game-changing option to deploy. Aside from unfortunate injuries, the only real disappointment this season has been an inability to close out winnable games.

Victories are far more valuable in the Western Conference this season when compared to the mediocrity in the East. The Grizzlies (10-7) cannot afford to let great opportunities go by the wayside with the same regularity moving forward. Dropping a road game by 20 points to the Houston Rockets in October was acceptable regardless of the scoreline. Unfortunately, there are a few losses the Grizzlies will lament.

The Chicago Bulls eeked out a three-point win despite being down 68-54 at halftime. The Grizzlies' offense ground to a halt in the fourth quarter, which the home team lost 33-23. The final moments were frantic against the Bulls. Jenkins was left searching for answers after a 13-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets two nights later.

Memphis managed a meager 16 points in the fourth quarter of an embarrassing home loss. The two-point loss in Brooklyn four days later was a lost chance at revenge. Two defeats at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on a West Coast road trip can be brushed off. The NBA Cup calamity versus a Denver Nuggets team playing with Nikola Jokic felt like salt in the wound afterward.

Grizzlies getting healthy before the holidays

The Grizzlies are getting healthy, slowly but surely. Ja Morant and Zach Edey are still unavailable but Desmond Bane is knocking off rust amid Jaren Jackson Jr.'s All-Star start to the season. Taylor Jenkins also gets to jostle with lottery teams through the Thanksgiving holidays.

Five of the next six games are in the FedEx Forum. The Grizzlies (10-7) have to host the Portland Trail Blazers (7-10), Detroit Pistons (7-11), New Orleans Pelicans (4-13), and Indiana Pacers (6-10) before a trip to dance with the Dallas Mavericks (9-7). The Grizzlies should be favored to win every home game, especially if Morant or Edey return ahead of schedule.

Either way, injuries are no excuse in the NBA. It's up to the Grizzlies to seize the opportunities provided more consistently. If anything, the failure to close out winnable games has been the only real disappointment to the season.