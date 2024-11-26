The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant are taking things personally in the games leading up to Thanksgiving dinner. The Portland Trail Blazers found out the hard way, getting smoked in a 123-98 Memphis win in the FexEx Forum. Six Grizzlies scored in double figures but Morant's jaw-dropping double-double stat line stole the show in returning from a hip injury. Jay Huff and Desmond Bane echoed coach Taylor Jenkins when talking about how much fun it is to have the band back together.

Morant's Grizzlies (11-7) made easy work of the Trail Blazers (7-11) with most of the damage done in the first half. All-NBA nights like this return are to be expected giving the All-Stars work when no one is watching. Taylor Jenkins talked about the work no one outside the building sees after the basketball world witnessed Morant's highlight-filled return.

Apparently, it is as hard for teammates to tune out Morant as it is for fans to look away.

“Well, (Morant) works his tail off throughout the return-to-play process,” Jenkins said. “He loves this game; he misses being out there. I said it to someone before the game, his engagement, even when he's out, you all don’t get to see the work that he's putting in. This past week was some of the best work I'd seen from him via the return-to-play process because he wants to be out there so badly.”

Ja Morant, Grizzlies see scouting report respect

Jay Huff was all jokes on a soap box while other teammates jumped around in a postgame celebration. Morant's infectious presence on the court was undeniable at that point.

“(Morant) is having a lot of fun on the court,” Huff laughed. “We've got to keep doing what we are doing…It just seems like he has a lot of fun on the floor, and that in turn gets everybody else feeling the same way. It’s just really fun.”

The Grizzlies are still getting Desmond Bane back up to speed but Morant drawing attention makes everything far easier. Bane benefitted immediately against the Trail Blazers.

“That's respect is what that is. (Morant) comes out the gate after not playing for however many games and teams are still game-planning for him just as usual. The first two shots I got in the game were all based off of him. I got an open look to start the game,” Bane explained. “I think that we have something unique brewing. It hasn’t been pretty all along, but we’re still finding ways to get wins. That’s the sign of a good team.”

Morant was deflecting compliments back toward the rest of the locker room when asked by Damichael Cole (Memphis Commercial Appeal). The Grizzlies got a win but the live-action cardio test challenged Morant.

“(The depth) is a plus for us,” Morant noted. “It’s times where you get fatigued in the game and you need a quick break. When you come out, you knowing that you got guys that will come in and not miss a beat. It’s always something to be proud about.”

It is hard for the Grizzlies to be disappointed with Ja Morant back in the starting lineup. It's also easy to see why the city of Memphis has embraced the xx-year-old over the years despite some setbacks. Now the Grizzlies are set up for a run up the Western Conference standings with four of the next five games at home.

Every contest in the FedEx Forum comes against teams with sub-.500 records as well. The Grizzlies could not ask for a better schedule to get Morant and Bane back up to full speed. Memphis should have plenty of fun watching the process play out though. That much was obvious in the win over Portland.