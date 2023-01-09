By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wants to see Jericho Sims and Shaedon Sharpe in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest, but Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma asked the real question to him: what about you?

On Sunday Morant reacted to a report that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. has committed to joining the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2023 All-Star weekend. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar asked if it’s possible to get both Sims and Sharpe join the competition considering how explosive the two youngsters are when it comes to throwing the ball down.

After seeing Morant’s tweet, Kuz couldn’t help but ask if Ja is going to join the competition as well.

Wbu 👀 — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 8, 2023

Sure enough it’s not only Kyle Kuzma who wants to see Ja Morant bring his gravity-defying hops and powerful throw-downs to the All-Star festivities. Fans, players and media personalities have been urging him to join ever since he entered the league, though to no avail. Even Reggie Miller begged him in live broadcast to take part in it after the atrocious showing in 2022.

The Grizzlies youngster even made a ridiculous demand before just to stop the calls for him to participate in the slam dunk competition, asking to get 1 billion likes for him to even consider it.

It remains to be seen if Morant will join the 2023 Dunk Contest or even if he’ll ever consider joining one, but for now, fans shouldn’t have their hopes up.