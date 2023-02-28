The Los Angeles Lakers had a busy NBA Trade Deadline, and it resulted in a new-look roster taking place as they make a playoff push. One departure was Patrick Beverley, who was traded to the Orlando Magic for Mo Bamba and then joined the Chicago Bulls after receiving a buyout from Orlando.

After the trade, Beverley wasted no time igniting some drama with the Lakers and gave a savage warning as he tries to play spoiler against his former team. Now, Beverley gave some interesting comments on his departure from the Lakers during an episode of the Pat Bev Pod.

“I didn’t like what was going on, so let’s find a better home for me. Not he ain’t good enough, so let’s get rid of him. All that was my decision” – Patrick Beverley on the Lakers trade 👀 🎥 – @PatBevPod pic.twitter.com/YTLlgQDTIf — FanDuel Canada (@FanDuelCanada) February 28, 2023

“I didn’t like what was going on, so let’s find a better home for me. Not he ain’t good enough, so let’s get rid of him. All that was my decision.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So, according to Patrick Beverley himself, he basically requested a trade from the Lakers because he “didn’t like what was going on.” Beverley’s comments are quite surprising, especially considering how vocal he has been since the move was made.

Moreover, after the Lakers landed D’Angelo Russell in a three-way deal, Beverley seemed excited about the chance to reunite with his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate. Whatever the case may be, Beverley’s role with the Lakers was a question mark, and once Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt joined the team, there weren’t many minutes for the veteran to play.

The Lakers face the Bulls twice in a row at the end of March, once in LA and once in Chicago, so it will be interesting to see how Beverley does against his former team and if there is any bad blood.