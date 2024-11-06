The Memphis Grizzlies are looking at bailout options going into a huge game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ja Morant versus LeBron James will always be worth the price of admission. However, both All-Stars are looking at the injury report wondering who else will be joining them on the court when the NBA returns to after. The Grizzlies got encouraging news on Election Day.

Luke Kennard (left foot muscle strain) has yet to play a minute but moving up to questionable instead of being an immediate scratch is encouraging. Memphis was expecting a lot after the 28-year-old veteran re-upped with the Grizzlies on a one-year, $11 million deal this summer. Kennard wanted to keep a good thing going after averaging 11 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game while hitting right at 45% from three-point range last season.

Taylor Jenkins could use the fleet-footed floor spacer in the rotations as John Konchar (right quad contusion) will likely miss a fourth straight game. Kennard and Konchar could find fewer minutes on offer when they do return though. Jenkins will have some decisions to make considering how well Scotty Pippen Jr., Jake LaRavia, and Jaylen Wells are playing.

That young trio will be tested when the NBA returns to action after Election Day. LeBron James is flying into the FedEx Forum for a marquee matchup against Ja Morant. However, rookie Zach Edey might have an easier path to another double-double. Anthony Davis (left heel contusion) is listed as day-to-day going into the November 6 meeting in Memphis.

It is an unfortunate update from a fan's perspective. Davis is averaging 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks on 57.1% shooting from the field. Getting to see last year's NCAA National Player of the Year jostle with this season's early MVP frontrunner would be worth every penny.

Grizzlies give timelines for five key contributors

The Grizzlies will have time to heal at home as ten of the next 15 games are in the FedEx Forum. Several key contributors can focus on rehabbing with the training staff instead of keeping up with flight schedules.

Bane (right oblique strain) will be evaluated week-to-week after getting bruised up against the Brooklyn Nets on October 30. Smart (right ankle sprain) is also considered week-to-week after a first-quarter fall against the Nets. Spencer (ankle/talar stress reaction) is to be re-evaluated just before Thanksgiving according to the team's official update. Williams Jr. (left tibia stress reaction) is still rehabbing away from the full-court runs, still two-to-four weeks away from a return to unlimited action.

Surviving another month without five key contributors would be very challenging. Thankfully, it sounds like some will be trickling back into the rotations sooner rather than later. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey should be able to hold down the fort until then.