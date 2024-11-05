The Memphis Grizzlies see Zach Edey's daily improvements paying off during practice. Edey can claim new career highs after an outstanding night against the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, the Purdum alum's latest double-double came in a heartbreaking 106-104 road defeat which wasted Grizzlies star Ja Morant's highlight-reel moments.

Edey gave the Grizzlies 25 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks as Morant's main supporting piece. Jaren Jackson Jr. (15 points, five rebounds) and Santi Aldama (nine points, six rebounds) are ahead of Edey in the offensive pecking order but were held in check by the home team. Still, the 7-foot-4 phenom found a way to make winning plays while missing only one shot attempt. The rookie's one-of-a-kind stat line is now in the history books.

Fellow Grizzlies rookie standout Jaylen Wells told Grind City Media's Michael Wallace how the big man opens up the offense.

Expand Tweet

“(Edey) makes things easier for everyone on the floor when he is out there,” Wells noted. “Getting boards, blocking shots, you know when a guard gets by you and Edey is in the paint it's going to be a hard shot over him. On offense, especially for Ja, it's an easy bailout pass option. You can throw a lob, so yeah, he definitely makes it easier for everyone on the floor.”

Grizzlies, Zach Edey excited about future

Zach Edey's stats have seen quite the turnaround after a rough three-game start to his NBA career. The big man was near the bottom in several key categories but has been inching his way up the charts after a Halloween Eve breakout game. Edey has posted more than 10 points in every game since October 30 (4 games) and grabbed fewer than eight rebounds just once.

Now Edey leads all rookies in total points, rebounds, offensive rebounds, and True Shooting Percentage. The 22-year-old also holds the top spot among rookies for most points, rebounds, and blocks in a single game. Some numbers look even better when judged against the entire league. Edey is between Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner in points per 100 possessions and sits 18th overall in points per 48 minutes, behind Alperen Sengun and ahead of Sabonis.

The Grizzlies have been reaching deeper into the playbook as Morant and Jackson Jr. ramped up to full strength. Likewise, Tayor Jenkins is just getting started when it comes to getting the most out of Edey's skill set. The next challenge is a home date against the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will give the rookie a run for his money.

Can Edey cash in on a big opportunity? So far, the Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have every reason to keep believing in the franchise's most recent first-round investment.