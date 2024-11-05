ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies meet in a Western Conference battle that signifies how tight of a race it is on that side. The Lakers have a 4-3 record and sit in fifth in the standings, while the Grizzlies are tenth with a 4-4 record. The teams met four times last season, with the Lakers winning three matchups. Los Angeles’ offense excelled in the meetings, scoring 123+ points in three of the four contests. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

Here are the Lakers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Grizzlies Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -105

Memphis Grizzlies: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet LA, Fanduel Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers started the season on fire, winning three consecutive games as slight underdogs over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings. This made people wonder if the Lakers’ demise was overblown and if Lebron James and Anthony Davis would catch a second wind. They went on a five-game road trip, with the Suns returning the favor and a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They followed it up with a small victory over the Toronto Raptors and a devastating loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Lakers played the Grizzlies well over the past few seasons, and the veteran-led group won’t want to finish this trip with a 1-4 record. It’s setting up an excellent opportunity for the Lakers.

Lakers fans were optimistic about the future after seeing JJ Redick’s new-look offense throw up threes in the first few games. However, the Lakers have abandoned that strategy recently and now shoot the fewest threes per game in the entire league. The Grizzlies are one of the worst teams at defending threes, which could put the Lakers in a position to get back to what worked in the first few games.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies have been on an opposite trajectory from the Lakers. They started the year with a win over the Utah Jazz but dropped three of their next four games to inferior opponents. They lost to the Rockets in a blowout, then to the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets as a favorite after a big win over the Orlando Magic. The Grizzlies got it back on track with back-to-back wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers but dropped another disappointing game against the Nets. The Lakers are desperate for a win in this matchup, but the Nets may be even more motivated after their only blemishes in the last four games being losses to the Nets.

The Lakers’ defense has been looking ugly at times, which has been a massive factor in losing three of the past four. The Grizzlies have the seventh-most points per game in the league, with 117.1, while the Lakers allow the sixth-most, at 118.4.

Final Lakers-Grizzlies Predictions & Pick

The Lakers haven’t looked good on this road trip, and Anthony Davis’ ankle injury during Monday’s loss could give the Grizzlies a win in this matchup. He is questionable for the game, but prior history suggests he’ll likely sit this out. If Davis sits, take the Grizzlies. Lebron played 40 minutes on Monday and may not have much in the tank at the end of a long road trip. Missing Davis’ 32.6 points per game could be a disaster.

Final Lakers-Grizzlies Predictions & Pick: Grizzlies -1 (-110)