Hopefully, Marcus Smart's finger heals safely.

The Memphis Grizzlies, amid an intense Western Conference battle against the Dallas Mavericks, received news of an unfortunate Marcus Smart injury during the game.

Marcus Smart experiences untimely injury during the Grizzlies-Mavericks game

Smart buried a wide-open 3-pointer late in the game and performed a signature celebration, but he dislocated his finger:

Marcus Smart went back to the Grizzlies locker room with an apparent finger injury after making this three. Hope he’s alright 🙏pic.twitter.com/n3ZBq2MmZu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2024

Hopefully, the Memphis guard will make a speedy recovery.

The Grizzlies are struggling to stay afloat after a poor start to the season. Memphis sits at 13th in the West thanks to a mid-season run that was propelled by Ja Morant. Unfortunately, Morant suffered a shoulder injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Nevertheless, Memphis will do all it can to get wins and salvage the campaign.

The Grizzlies are making a statement against the Mavs. Memphis holds nearly a 20-point lead with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter. Desmond Bane leads the team with 27 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart has 23 points and four rebounds.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic both chipped in over 30 points each, but it did not seem to help the Mavs.

Xavier Tillman poured in a double-double off the bench. The Grizzlies will continue to need his efforts for their team to be successful.

Jaren Jackson Jr. did not play in Tuesday night's matchup due to a knee injury, but his presence should help Memphis going forward.

Can Memphis continue its efforts toward a run for the playoffs?