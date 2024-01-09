The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Dallas Mavericks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Memphis Grizzlies got back on a roll with back-to-back victories as they finish their road trip in Dallas, Texas when they take on the Mavericks in this Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Grizzlies-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Memphis (14-24) got back on track after taking a loss on a back-to-back to the Toronto Raptors. They won each of their last two games most recently defeating the Phoenix Suns 121-115. Their victory was in large part due to a collective effort from the entire team but it was Jaren Jackson who put the team on his back as he had a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds. The Grizzlies were without their star point guard Ja Morant who is now out for the season with a torn labrum.

Dallas (22-15) are streaking as they continue their home stand on Tuesday night. They have won three straight games after a disappointing loss to the Utah Jazz. The Mavericks most recently downed the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves 115-108 in a game where Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 69 points. The Mavericks hope to stay hot when they play host to the Memphis in this Tuesday night showdown.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Mavericks Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +8.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

This ain't your momma's Grit n' Grind, folks. This Memphis squad boasts teeth sharp, hungry teeth capable of chewing Dallas' lunch even in Ja's absence.

Morant's explosiveness is undeniable, but Memphis ain't a one-man show. Desmond Bane has blossomed into a microwave scorer, raining threes with Curry-esque confidence. Marcus Smart remains a defensive menace, and Jaren Jackson's hustle is infectious. Taylor Jenkins has built a system where guys step up, and tonight, someone like Vince Williams Jr. or Ziaire Williams could erupt on any given night.

Dallas lives and dies by Luka Doncic. Sure, Kyrie Irving adds firepower, but the Mavs' offense crumbles without Luka orchestrating every possession. Memphis knows this. They'll swarm Luka, double-team relentlessly, and force the supporting cast to beat them. Remember Maxi Kleber's playoff yips? Yeah, those. Memphis boasts the league's stingiest defense, a suffocating blanket that smothers opponents' will to live. The Mavs, reliant on finesse and isolation, could struggle to find clean looks against this swarming wall.

Of course, Morant's absence is a blow. His electrifying playmaking elevates everyone around him. But the Grizzlies are more than just Ja's dazzling dunks. They're a hungry pack, a team built on defensive grit and collective will. Tonight, in Dallas' own hostile den, the Grizzlies could remind everyone why they're a force to be reckoned with. So buckle up, basketball fans, because this Memphis-Dallas clash promises to be a dogfight, a testament to the Grizzlies' resilience and the power of their collective snarl.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies may be gritt and grind personified, but tonight in Dallas, they face a different beast, a dancing bear with a killer jumper named Luka Doncic. This Dallas squad is hungry, and with Luka at the helm, they have the tools to turn the Grizzlies' grit into barbecue.

Ja's a highlight reel, but Luka's a full-blown movie, a maestro weaving scoring spells with no regard for defensive schemes. He can carve through Memphis' interior like a hot knife through butter, or pull up from downtown. Expect Luka to put on a show, mesmerizing the Memphis defense and leaving them chasing shadows.

Don't get hypnotized by Luka's solo act. Kyrie Irving is the ultimate co-star, a shotmaking sniper with handles that could make ankles weep. When Luka kicks it out, Kyrie's ready to unleash a flurry of threes, raining down on the Grizzlies like confetti at a championship parade. This one-two punch is enough to give any defense a migraine.

Let's be real, Ja Morant is Memphis' engine. His explosiveness ignites their offense, his vision unlocks teammates, and his swagger fuels their collective fire. Without him, the Grizzlies' attack can sputter, their spacing can tighten, and their defensive intensity might wane. This opens the door for Luka and Kyrie to exploit, to turn Memphis' grit into a grindstone grinding itself down.

So, while the Grizzlies deserve respect for their defensive prowess and team-first mentality, don't underestimate the star power in Dallas. Tonight, under the bright lights of their home court, Luka and Kyrie could cook up a masterpiece, reminding everyone that even the grittiest Grizzlies can get roasted by the Mavs' offensive inferno.

Final Grizzlies -Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies were able to down a healthy Phoenix Suns squad even without their star point guard and will attempt to down the Dallas Mavericks the same way. Ultimately, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are a completely different dynamic than Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal as they will be able to carve up this Memphis Grizzlies defense leaving them in the dust to keep on their torrid run while covering the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -8.5 (-110), Over 235 (-110)