Leading up to their training camp, the Memphis Grizzlies have announced some new free-agent signings to their roster. The biggest headliner is former North Carolina big man Armando Bacot. After the injuries Memphis dealt with, Bacot could be an exciting addition. He could shore up depth alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. and give the Grizzlies big man depth.

Bacot last appeared for the Utah Jazz in the NBA Summer League. This comes after he went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. In his three games this summer, Bacot averaged 8.3 points, five rebounds, 1.7 steals, a block, and an assist per game. He did so while shooting a team-high 61.1% from the field.

While those stats might not stand out, Bacot made a name for himself with North Carolina. Bacot spent five seasons with the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. Over his 169 appearances for UNC, he posted 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 55.2% shooting overall.

In that span, Bacot also made North Carolina and ACC history. He left as the Tarheel's all-time leader in rebounds, offensive rebounds, and double-doubles while being second-ever in scoring. He was first in games played, tied for first in double-doubles, second in rebounds, and ninth in scoring within the Top-10 all-time in the ACC. Those numbers earned him recognition both in college and nationally. Bacot was a four-time All-ACC selection, earned All-American honors, and was in the running for the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award.

What to expect from the Grizzlies this season

After a 2023-24 campaign primarily defined by injuries, Memphis finished with a record of 27-55. The Grizzlies' return to the postseason will largely rest on Ja Morant's shoulders, as the star point guard was limited to just nine contests last season due to a 25-game suspension and a shoulder injury. It was also challenging for the Grizzlies, as Jaren Jackson Jr. missed so much time due to injury. If Morant and Jackson Jr. are healthy, Memphis should bounce back from being a lottery team last season.

When head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation is fully healthy, the Grizzlies' depth isn't matched by many other contending teams. Desmond Bane returns after averaging 23.7 points per game last season and looks comfortable in an expanded role. Memphis is a deep team led by one of the best point guards in the association. While injuries may prevent them from securing another 50-win season, they should still be fighting for a spot among the top four teams in the West.