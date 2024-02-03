The Grizzlies are looking for Jaren Jackson Jr to evolve his game.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins and the Memphis Grizzlies are currently in the midst of what seems to be a lost season. The Grizzlies recently lost star point guard Ja Morant for the year with an injury just a few weeks after getting him back from suspension, and Jenkins' squad is now on the outside looking in of the Western Conference playoff picture.

Recently, the Grizzlies made an interesting move by trading away center Steven Adams–also injured for the year–to the Houston Rockets in exchange for a combination centered around Victor Oladipo and draft picks.

Jenkins has since spoken on Adams' departure.

“Big-time thanks to (Adams),” Jenkins said, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Opportunities come throughout the league. We got to make some decisions. Obviously we're excited about the flexibility it creates for us. . . . The impact (Adams) made was a big one for us. Obviously we're going to miss him. Hopefully he gets healthy. He's been working really hard in his rehab. He had a huge impact not just on the floor, but also in the locker room.”

Jenkins also spoke on how the team plans to play starting power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. at center more moving forward.

“Learning that development opportunity for (Jackson) with the ball in his hands more as a screener,” Jenkins said. “Having some shooting around him. But also, the Steven archetype. Someone that's big and physical, does a great job setting screens, rebounder, facilitator. All things that we want Jaren to continue to grow in as well.”

The Grizzlies next take the floor against the Boston Celtics on February 4.