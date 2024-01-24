At least the Grizzlies got something for Ja Morant being out indefinitely.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant suffered a labral tear in his right shoulder during a training session on January 6, which led to the two-time All-Star undergoing season-ending surgery. After missing the first 25 games of the season due to suspension and then only playing in nine total games, the 2023-24 season was a complete disaster for Morant and the Grizzlies. This is especially true since Morant is not the only player who has been hit hard with injuries in Memphis.

Veteran center Steven Adams was ruled out for the year before the first game was even played due to a knee injury, Brandon Clarke has yet to play this season due to continued recovery from an Achilles injury, Marcus Smart is sidelined indefinitely because of a finger injury, and Desmond Bane was recently ruled out for a handful of weeks due to an ankle sprain. Nothing has gone right for the Grizzlies this year, which has resulted in decline.

However, the Grizzlies did receive a somewhat positive update on Wednesday morning regarding the fact that Morant is out for the season. Memphis had applied for a Disabled Player Exception due to Morant's injury, and the league granted them a $12.4 million exception that can be utilized by March 11 this season.

As far as what this means for the Grizzlies, this Disabled Player Exception stemming from Morant's injury allows the team to pursue a player who is making up to $12.4 million this season. Basically, the Grizzlies now have the ability to try and improve their roster for the time being, seeing as Morant is not coming back. However, the catch is that this exception can only be used by the Grizzlies to sign a player for the remainder of the season. The option to trade for a player still remains a possibility as well.

The Grizzlies are currently 16-27 on the season, leaving little hope that they will be able to rapidly turn things around and somehow make the playoffs. With Morant, Smart, Bane, and others all injured, Memphis is left with a roster of young, inexperienced talents that they will be able to evaluate closer. How the Grizzlies look to utilize their new Disabled Player Exception will be interesting, especially with the trade deadline in just about two weeks.