How will Memphis address their midseason woes following their big trade?

The Memphis Grizzlies shook their roster with a big NBA trade deadline move. Memphis traded veteran big man Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo and draft picks. However, Oladipo will not have a long stay with the Grizzlies after a new report surfaces.

Grizzlies will not make use of Oladipo after their big trade

The Grizzlies have waived Victor Oladipo upon his arrival from Houston, per Shams Charania. The 31-year-old is recovering from knee surgery after suffering a torn patellar tendon during the spring of 2023. In his last full season with the Miami Heat, Oladipo averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

Hopefully, the former All-Star can find a team to contribute his services to upon his recovery. In the meantime, the Grizzlies will continue to try to find a spark during a treacherous 2023-24 season.

Memphis is 18-33 and sits 13th in the Western Conference standings. Unfortunately, the team has been struck with endless injury woes. Most notably, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart are out with serious injuries. Bane and Smart are due for an evaluation to return at the midpoint of the season.

Moreover, Memphis has been without the services of multiple big men. Steven Adams was recovering from a season-ending injury before his trade to the Rockets. Meanwhile, Brandon Clarke has been out with an Achilles injury.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is also dealing with a hip ailment that could impact his availability.

The Grizzlies' year has been a stark contrast from the 2022-23 season. The team went from second in the Western Conference to holding a 13th-place standing. Nevertheless, Memphis will find a way to regain competitiveness.