Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is facing a long suspension after two social media handgun incidents in just two months. After the second instance of Morant flashing a firearm o social media, rapper Lil Wayne reached out to Skip Bayless to try to get in touch with and help the 23-year-old superstar. However, Bayless said Morant never returned his massage.

On an episode of The Skip Bayless Show podcast, the host shared his story of how Lil Wayne reached out to try and help Ja Morant, but the NBA star never responded to the offer.

Bayless, who has worked with Lil Wayne at ESPN on First Take and at FS1 on Undisputed, started his story by sharing that the rapper reached out to the talk show host to see if he could connect him to Morant.

Lil Wayne told Bayless, “I can help him. I’ve been there, I’ve done all this. I wound up in prison — Rikers Island — I know what happens. I know where you can go wrong, and I know what’s right.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bayless then says he tried to reach out to the Grizzlies star, asking, “Would you sit with Lil Wayne? Would you talk to Lil Wayne?” But in the end, Bayless “got nothing back from Ja.”

"[Lil Wayne] texted me, he said 'hey can you connect me with Ja [Morant], because I could help him, I've been there, I've done all this'… He'd fly to Memphis in a heartbeat… I got nothing back from Ja." —Skip Bayless@SkipBaylessShow pic.twitter.com/8lnl8I594D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 14, 2023

The sports debate show host wrapped up his story by saying, “In the end, I just hope Ja [doesn’t] turn out to be one of those people you just can’t reach, you just can’t fix, you just can’t save.”

As of mid-June, there is no news on exactly what a 2023-24 Ja Moran suspension could entail after his latest gun incident, but most pundits believe NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will hand down some severe discipline after the star was sat down for eight games.