Things just continue to get worse for the Memphis Grizzlies.

With Ja Morant still away from the team after his gun incident on IG Live, Brandon Clarke is also out for the season after tearing his Achilles. And on top of that, it appears big man Steven Adams is nowhere close to returning. The Grizzlies announced Thursday that he’s still recovering from a PCL sprain in his knee and had to get a stem cell injection on Wednesday as a result. Adams will now be out for a minimum of four more weeks.

The Kiwi is set to be “reevaluated” in a month, which means there are no guarantees he’s back by then either. The veteran center hasn’t played since January 22nd. This is undoubtedly a crushing update for the Memphis frontcourt, who are already shorthanded with Clarke sidelined well into 2024.

In 42 games in 2022-23, Adams is averaging 8.6 PPG and 11.6 RPG while shooting 59.7% from the field. A report recently surfaced revealing that he actually sat down with the Grizzlies and discussed how they shouldn’t be going out on the road after games, which evidently was directed at Morant. Needless to say, we know how that ended up as the superstar hit up a Denver nightclub last Friday and showed off a firearm on video.

The Grizzlies are slumping right now without Ja, losing three in a row. It doesn’t get any easier on Thursday either as they host the Golden State Warriors, their biggest rival in the Association. While Memphis still remains in third place in the West, the absence of Steven Adams will hurt not only because of his production but due to his leadership both on and off the court. Hopefully, he’s playing again by the postseason.