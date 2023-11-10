Let's make a prediction for the in-season tournament matchup between the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies with odds, picks, and how-to-watch.

The Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies play a group game in the NBA in-season tournament. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The NBA In-Season Tournament's group play runs through the end of the month with Tuesday and Friday games. Utah and Memphis are in West Group A with Portland, Phoenix, and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies lost their first tournament game to the Portland Trail Blazers, 115-113 in overtime. The teams meet for the second time this season, with Utah beating Memphis 133-109.

The Jazz have been struggling again this season, getting out to a 2-7 record and currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak. They are a formidable offensive team, but their defense allows 121.7 points per game. The Jazz have given up 130 and 134 points against the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers this week. They will be without one of their defensive stoppers, Walker Kessler, for the next two weeks. Kessler has proven to be a force down low, averaging 2.3 blocks per game.

The Grizzlies have had just as bad of a start, going 1-7. They aren't the same caliber of team without their superstar point guard Ja Morant. He still has 17 games left to serve in his suspension from an incident in the offseason. Steven Adams is out for the season with an injury, and Brandon Clarke may also be on his way to that designation. Derrick Rose, Morant's replacement, is week-to-week with knee soreness. The Grizzlies are still looking for their first win at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Grizzlies Odds

Utah Jazz: +5 (-112)

Memphis Grizzlies: -5 (-108)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, KJZZ

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz already beat the Memphis Grizzlies this season, blowing them out by a score of 133-109. The Grizzlies entered that game as a two-point underdog, but the spread was covered easily. Injuries are a big concern for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Jazz are without their center, but the Grizzlies will also have Steven Adams gone for the rest of the season. Adams' replacement, Xavier Tillman, has also missed the last two games. If Tillman misses again tonight, Bismack Biyombo may be the team's option at center. The team has ten players on their injury report, with Adams, Clarke, Rose, and Tillman already ruled out. It's hard to say what condition the other players will be in if they play tonight. The Jazz's high-powered offense may be able to take advantage of the shorthanded Grizzlies and win outright as a road underdog.

The Jazz have an above-average starting five despite their 2-7 record. Lauri Markkanen is leading the team with 24 points per game. Jordan Clarkson looked good in his last outing, scoring 33 points in a loss to the Indiana Pacers. They also added John Collins to their starting five, with Collin Sexton coming off the bench. The Jazz are in the middle of a four-game losing streak because of below-average defense, but their offense has still been performing at a high rate. The Grizzlies are one of the worst offensive teams in the league, so the Jazz's defense will not be as exposed in this matchup. The Grizzlies have been unable to score over 115 points in any game this season, and the Jazz should reach that number.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz shot 15 of 20 from the field in the first quarter of these teams' matchup on November 1st. They also went 8 of 10 from three-point range. The lead was 42-19 going into the second quarter, tanking the Grizzlies' chances before they could get started. As long as the Jazz don't shoot the lights out again tonight, the Grizzlies will stay in the game.

The Grizzlies were cold coming into the season, losing six straight. They finally took care of business last Sunday, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 112-100. Desmond Bane finally showed his value from last year's playoffs, logging 30 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 27 points and seven rebounds. Luke Kennard had 15 points off the bench. If Jackson Jr. and Bane show up again tonight, the Grizzlies will even up the season series with Utah and win their first in-season tournament game.

Final Jazz-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Tonight should be a closer battle than the Utah Jazz's dominating 133-109 victory between these two teams on November 1st. However, the question marks surrounding the Grizzlies' lineup make it difficult to back them as four-point favorites. Memphis won their first game against the Portland Trail Blazers, a 12-point victory over the 13th-ranked team in the Western Conference. It took a 30-point performance from Desmond Bane, and a 27-point performance from Jaren Jackson Jr. Luke Kennard had to come out of nowhere off the bench and chip in 15 points. Memphis can easily cover the spread against the Jazz tonight if Bane and Jackson Jr. show up in the same way. However, the Portland game was the one time it happened, meaning we will take the other side.

Final Jazz-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz +5 (-112)