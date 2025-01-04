ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-12) face off against the Golden State Warriors (17-16) at Chase Center on Saturday, January 4, 2025, in what promises to be an exciting matchup. The Grizzlies, currently the NBA's highest-scoring team at 123.5 points per game, will look to maintain their offensive dominance. Led by Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, Memphis has been red-hot this season. The Warriors, despite their just above .500 record, boast a formidable lineup of players like Draymond Green and Dennis Schroder with their star guard Stephen Curry out for this Saturday's matchup. Golden State's defense will be tested against Memphis' high-powered offense. With the season series tied at 1-1, both teams will be hungry for a win in this pivotal Western Conference showdown.

Here are the Grizzlies-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Warriors Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 233.5 (-108)

Under: 233.5 (-112)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to secure a victory against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Chase Center. With a commanding 23-12 record, the Grizzlies have shown remarkable consistency and team chemistry this season. The dynamic duo of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane has been instrumental in their success, with Jackson Jr. averaging an impressive 22.3 points per game and showcasing his versatility on both ends of the court. Bane has been a force to be reckoned with, contributing 22 points in their Friday night loss to the Kings. The Grizzlies' balanced attack, bolstered by contributions from Scottie Pippen Jr. and Jaylen Wells, gives them a significant edge over the Warriors' inconsistent lineup.

While the Warriors have been a great sharpshooting team, the loss of Stephen Curry will be hard to overcome against this high-scoring Memphis Grizzlies squad. Also, Memphis' superior rebounding, led by Edey's 8.0 rebounds per game, should provide crucial second-chance opportunities and limit the Warriors' possessions. Furthermore, the Grizzlies' recent dominant performance against Golden State, securing a 144-93 victory on December 19, demonstrates their ability to overwhelm the Warriors' defense. With Jackson Jr. and Bane's synergy reaching new heights when playing together this season, the Grizzlies are well-positioned to continue their winning ways and further solidify their standing in the Western Conference.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors should continue their momentum, overcome Stephen Curry's absence, and secure a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Despite missing their superstar, the Warriors have shown resilience and depth this season, particularly at home where they've won nine of their 17 games. The team's recent 139-105 triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers demonstrates their ability to perform at a high level. The Warriors' success will likely hinge on their collective offensive effort and their ability to capitalize on their three-point shooting, an area where they excelled against the 76ers by knocking down 22 out of 39 attempts.

Moreover, the Grizzlies will be without their own star player, Ja Morant, due to an AC joint sprain. This levels the playing field and puts more pressure on Jaren Jackson Jr. to carry the offensive load for Memphis. The Warriors' defense, which has been steadily improving, will focus on containing Jackson and disrupting the Grizzlies' offensive rhythm. With the home-court advantage at Chase Center and the motivation to bounce back from their recent struggles, the Warriors are well-positioned to exploit the Grizzlies' vulnerabilities and secure a crucial win in this Western Conference showdown.

Final Grizzlies-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Warriors-Grizzlies matchup on Saturday night promises to be a closely contested affair, even with Stephen Curry sidelined for Golden State. Despite Curry's absence, the Warriors have the ability to perform at a high level without him. The Warriors' improved defense and home-court advantage at Chase Center give them a slight edge. However, the Grizzlies, led by Jaren Jackson Jr., have shown resilience on the road and shouldn't be underestimated. With both teams missing key players – Ja Morant for Memphis and Curry for Golden State – the game could come down to supporting cast performances. Given the Warriors' home record and motivation to bounce back from recent struggles, they will likely cover the -2.5 spread. The Grizzlies' strong away record makes the +2.5 spread tempting, but Golden State's depth and recent offensive explosion should be enough to secure a narrow victory. Expect a tight game with the Warriors pulling out the closely contested victory covering the spread at home.

Final Grizzlies-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -2.5 (-110), Over 233.5 (-108)