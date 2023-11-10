Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins explains why his team is sputtering offensively with the worst record in the NBA

The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a terrible start in the 2023-24 season. The team is 1-7, with their only win coming over a rebuilding Trail Blazers team that fell apart down the stretch.

Things aren't going well for head coach Taylor Jenkins. He shared his thoughts on the team's offensive struggles with Michael Wallace of Grind City Media:

“Our running habits didn’t really help us get into the right spots on the floor,” Jenkins said, in part, of what’s ailing the offense. “We’re bringing the ball up in some weird spots on the floor, too, so it’s hard to recognize when we need to slow down . . . too much of the game, we’re just running around out of position. That’s on me to get these guys better organized.”

It's notable that Jenkins pointed out that the Grizzlies are “running around out of position.” The team is last in the NBA in offensive rating, and to a degree that does fall on Jenkins as the head coach. But a bigger issue is likely Ja Morant's absence. Morant is currently serving a 25-game NBA suspension. Derrick Rose, the presumed starter in his absence, has yet to play this month due to knee issues.

The Grizzlies are down to Marcus Smart as the only experienced traditional point guard. In response, the Grizzlies elevated two-way, G-League point guard Jacob Gilyard into the rotation as the main backup to help fill the absence. Jenkins is also relying heavily on Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard and Ziaire Williams to take on more ball-handling duties.

The Grizzlies next take on the Utah Jazz Friday night.