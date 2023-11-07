Memphis Grizzlies HC Taylor Jenkins is the betting favorite t be the first NBA coach fired amid a horrible 1-6 start.

The 2023-2024 NBA season is underway, and there have been plenty of notable storylines thus far. However, the Memphis Grizzlies disappointing 1-6 start has been surprising. As a result, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins is now the favorite for the first coach to be fired in the latest odds, per BetOnline.

Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies: +200

Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls: +250

Wes Unseld Jr., Washington Wizards: +500

Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves: +750

The other options are all above +1000, with Steve Clifford and JB Bickerstaff being the next two.

The Grizzlies have not performed well this year, and Stephen A. Smith recently put the blame on Ja Morant, who is serving a suspension. Moreover, the Grizzlies also have been without Steven Adams, who is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. Still, the Grizzlies have left much to be desired, and the one win so far came against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan is next on the list, and they are 3-5 but held a players-only meeting after the first game of the year, sparking much debate amid some turmoil around the team.

The Wizards are 1-5, which isn't entirely surprising given the roster construction and the fact they traded away Bradley Beal in the offseason, but Unseld is still third on the list.

Nonetheless, it's not a good sign for Jenkins and the Grizzlies, especially after they finished as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference a season ago before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs. If they don't turn it around soon, Jenkins could be headed for another job.