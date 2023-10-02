The Memphis Grizzlies will be without their star player Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season after being suspended for his conduct on Instagram live this summer, but Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said that he will be with the team for basically everything except for games at media day.

“Great dialogs obviously with the league, from our understanding right now outside of not being able to play in preseason games and the first 25 regular season games, he's going to be around us full-time,” Taylor Jenkins said, via Grind City Media. “Involved in practices, our vitamin structure, traveling with the team. That's every indication that we've gotten from the league so he's part of our group. Obviously it's a unique circumstance we're going to have to navigate. I think everyone understands it and is going to be better prepared to go into the season knowing that he's going to be training his tail off still fully-integrated with the team, and our group's going to be handling their business as we've always done. So, unique situation, but we're fired up to have him in the environment.”

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said it is great that Ja Morant will be able to be with the team throughout his suspension.

“I think it's great for Ja, and it's great for our group,” Zach Kleiman said, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

The Grizzlies have some new faces this season, with Marcus Smart being the main new component. Derrick Rose will be key as well, and a role model for Morant this season.

Memphis has performed well without Morant before. It will be intriguing to see how they fare without him in the first 25 games this season.