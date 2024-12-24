Fans and media personalities have spent too many hours trying to pinpoint exactly why NBA television broadcast ratings are declining. Even stars on the level of LeBron James have shared varying opinions on playstyles, criticisms of the All-Star Game format, and how to fix the game. However, Taylor Jenkins and Ja Morant's extremely salty Memphis Grizzlies are fine going with the flow according to the head coach. Some trends are merely fads, the rest need to become a strength. It's just simple math Jenkins told ClutchPoints.

“I think that every year I've been in this position you're studying trends and seeing where the league is going,” Jenkins said. “Obviously, it's a math equation. You're trying to put more numbers on the board than your opponent. With the advent of the three-point line and this barrage over the last decade-plus, I think the way guys are creating whether it's off of drive penetration, pick and roll plays, isolation, it's off the dribble not just catch and shoot, it comes down to the math.”

The math has been adding up to victories for the Grizzlies (20-9) lately. Memphis has won 12 of their last 14 games despite being 12th overall in three-pointers attempted. Traditional standards like getting into the paint, drawing fouls, and winning the rebounding battle have been blending into a recipe for success in the NBA's new era. That is why, regardless of how LeBron James feels, Jenkins does not plan on changing much over the next 50 games.

“It's been a strength of ours, playing in the paint but we know we've got to have balance from the three-point line,” admitted Jenkins. “So I'm not saying just don't take threes or only take threes. We are going to see what the defense gives us.”

Opponents have been giving up buckets in bundles when facing the new-look Grizzlies. Memphis is zigging into confounding off-ball actions while the NBA zags into more plain-looking pick and rolls. Give Jenkins credit for having the confidence to make drastic changes after last season.

“Obviously with our change in philosophy this year with less pick and roll and more cutting and movement with some off-ball actions,” began Jenkins, “that was just an opportunity for us to find more competitive advantages with different ways to open up the paint and open up the three-point line for better shot quality which we struggled with (in previous seasons). Everyone is going to go about their different ways. Everyone is going to have their comments on what the trend is but I don't think the three-point line is going anywhere.”