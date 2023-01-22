Dillon Brooks just wouldn’t let it go. After the now-viral incident involving former NFL star Shannon Sharpe during the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooks decided to take a savage jab at Sharpe for his involvement in the brouhaha. The Grizzlies forward called the outspoken FS1 host a “regular pedestrian,” which as it turns out, did not exactly sit well on the mean streets of Twitter.

According to Sharpe, it was Brooks who started it all when the Grizzlies stud sent an NSFW message to Sharpe, who himself was sitting courtside during the game. The issue escalated quickly and it resulted in Shannon getting escorted by security off the floor.

Sharpe eventually found his way back to his courtside seat — something that did not sit well with Brooks. However, NBA Twitter showed no mercy to Dillon after he decided to throw a jab in Sharpe’s direction:

what a cornball lol — alex medina (@mrmedina) January 21, 2023

😂😂 mf nerd — Burrell (@therocknrollla) January 21, 2023

Get this wannabe playable GTA character off my screen. — Dom (@Underrated_Dom) January 21, 2023

Ok, I’m a Oregon Ducks fan, and I love me some Dillon Brooks… but NFL Hall of Fame TE, and the greatest to ever play his position, Shannon Sharpe, even at 54, is STILL a better athlete than he is. 😬 pic.twitter.com/slmkaqCYXT — MJ A (@mjoregon) January 21, 2023

Lmao he’s a hall of famer. Something you won’t be — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Prime_LeBron23) January 21, 2023

These new kids a regular bench player not even top 100 in the league calling a 3x champion and Hall of Famer TE a pedestrian 🤣 Can’t make this shit up🤦🏽‍♂️ — Burj (@Dmillion10) January 21, 2023

I guess it’s safe to say that social media doesn’t agree with Brooks’ definition of Shannon Sharpe. Perhaps the Grizzlies forward is forgetting that he’s talking about a Hall of Famer that has done so much for the sport of football.

Even LeBron James himself has come out with a not-so-friendly reminder about crossing Sharpe. James has Shannon’s back through and through and he just wants everyone to remember that this dude is not the type you want to mess with.

I guess Dillon Brooks never got the memo. Or perhaps he just doesn’t care at all. Either way, he just got his butt ripped apart on Twitter.