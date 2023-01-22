Dillon Brooks just wouldn’t let it go. After the now-viral incident involving former NFL star Shannon Sharpe during the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooks decided to take a savage jab at Sharpe for his involvement in the brouhaha. The Grizzlies forward called the outspoken FS1 host a “regular pedestrian,” which as it turns out, did not exactly sit well on the mean streets of Twitter.

According to Sharpe, it was Brooks who started it all when the Grizzlies stud sent an NSFW message to Sharpe, who himself was sitting courtside during the game. The issue escalated quickly and it resulted in Shannon getting escorted by security off the floor.

Sharpe eventually found his way back to his courtside seat — something that did not sit well with Brooks. However, NBA Twitter showed no mercy to Dillon after he decided to throw a jab in Sharpe’s direction:

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
LeBron James, Shannon Sharpe

Lakers star LeBron James’ savage 5-word Shannon Sharpe warning after altercation with Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Paolo Songco ·

Grizzlies, Lakers, Dillon Brooks, LeBron James

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks thinks he figured out how to stop LeBron James

Joey Mistretta ·

LeBron James, Shannon Sharpe, Lakers, Grizzlies, LeBron James Shannon Sharpe

Lakers’ LeBron James’ strong Shannon Sharpe take after Grizzlies altercation

Tim Capurso ·

I guess it’s safe to say that social media doesn’t agree with Brooks’ definition of Shannon Sharpe. Perhaps the Grizzlies forward is forgetting that he’s talking about a Hall of Famer that has done so much for the sport of football.

Even LeBron James himself has come out with a not-so-friendly reminder about crossing Sharpe. James has Shannon’s back through and through and he just wants everyone to remember that this dude is not the type you want to mess with.

I guess Dillon Brooks never got the memo. Or perhaps he just doesn’t care at all. Either way, he just got his butt ripped apart on Twitter.