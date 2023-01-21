After a bizarre confrontation courtside between Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies during Friday’s encounter with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dillon Brooks had some choice words for the Hall of Famer.

“A regular pedestrian like him?” Brooks said to reporters when asked if it was appropriate for Sharpe to get involved how he did. “No. He shouldn’t have ever come back in the game. But that’s LA.”

“A regular pedestrian like him? No. He shouldn’t have ever came back in the game. But it’s LA.” Dillon Brooks really called Shannon Sharpe—a Hall of Famer—a 'pedestrian' 😱pic.twitter.com/XLjq07PtuF — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 21, 2023

As players on both teams were walking off the floor at halftime, members of the Grizzlies walked over to confront the Fox Sports on-air personality, with Ja Morant’s father Tee also joining the altercation.

Security was shown restraining Memphis players as Sharpe continued to shout at them from his seat courtside. Tempers were flaring as Sharpe, Tee and Steven Adams exchanged words and had to be kept apart before heading off in opposite directions.

Sharpe was subsequently escorted by security into the arena tunnel after the break, and it turns out it was him taunting Brooks that started the altercation.

They didn’t want this smoke,” Sharpe said to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “They do all that talking and jockeying. I started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron.”

Although it was a heated and pointedly bizarre moment, Tee Morant said he had “nothing but love” for Sharpe and that the two had made-up after the game, per TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Shannon Sharpe returned to his seat for the second half of the game as the Lakers pulled off a thrilling 122-121 win.