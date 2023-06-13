It hasn't been five minutes since the final buzzer sounded for the NBA Finals with the Denver Nuggets being crowned the NBA Champions, and Twitter is already buzzing about the eventual announcement of Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant's suspension.

The young Grizzlies star was caught flashing a gun once again on Instagram Live, to which the NBA has immediately taken notice of with plans of suspending Morant for a sizeable amount of games.

Silver has already suspended Ja Morant for eight games during the 2022-23 regular season for his first offense, and expressed his surprise over the second offense. A significantly larger suspension is on the horizon, as the league has already decided on Morant's punishment, but the details won't be announced until after the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Per ESPN's Tim McMahon, Silver said: “We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information. We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we’ve made the decision that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series.”

But as soon as the NBA Finals had ended, Twitter has already begun buzzing about the announcement of Ja Morant's suspension; Memphis Grizzlies superfan Molly Morrison already asked the question fans want to know:

how many games @adamsilver — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) June 13, 2023

Then there's the parody news outlet Buttcrack Sports saying Silver is already at the podium making the call:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Congrats to the Nuggets… Anyways, we are only 5 minutes away from the Ja Morant Suspension Announcement Adam Silver is getting ready at the podium… pic.twitter.com/Zwp4R4QN0B — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) June 13, 2023

Barstool Sports, another parody sports media outlet, jokingly makes a meme of Adam announcing it during the NBA Championship trophy presentation:

“Congrats to the Denver Nuggets….and JA MORANT YOURE SUSPENDED FOR 50 GAMES.” pic.twitter.com/G04T5TE5jD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 13, 2023

Nuggets coach Michael Malone hates how other teams like the Lakers receive more attention them, and fans believe he won't like that Ja Morant will be trending immediately after they hoist the trophy:

Michael Malone when he sees Ja Morant trending on Twitter less than 30 minutes after winning the Finals pic.twitter.com/ksJTQCytcg — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) June 13, 2023

As of writing, “Ja Morant” is currently sitting at 13.1k tweets in this hour alone, and once the announcement hits, expect those numbers to leap to the hundreds of thousands.