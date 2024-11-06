Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins is known for his passion and support of his teammates. However, the Grizzlies will be without their passionate head coach for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.



“According to a Grizzlies spokesperson, Taylor Jenkins is currently away from the team due to a personal matter related to a death in the family. Tuomas Iisalo will be the acting coach tonight in his place against the Lakers,” according to Damichael Cole.



So far, Memphis has a 4-4 record but has shown some serious promise. As Ja Morant is entering his prime, they drafted former Purdue basketball star Zach Edey. Not to mention, they have rookie Jaylen Wells, who Jenkins has praised since the start of the season for his defense.



The sixth-year Memphis head coach has shown success with a healthy roster. He helped lead the Grizzlies to two straight 50+ win seasons in a stacked Western Conference. While they've dealt with the absence and injuries of Morant last season, they seemed to turn the corner.

How long will Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins be out for?

As of right now, there's no indication as to when he'll be back. Memphis plays three games in five days, so there might be an extended run for Iisalo to be the acting head coach. This season has been a ton of experimenting, especially with the two rookies. While they still have the core of Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Morant, the supporting cast is quite different. They've shown flashes of potential so far.

For example, the Grizzlies have been encouraged by Edey's incremental progress. Still, it could hinder their progress as they try to make a playoff push. However, it's still only their ninth game of the season. Hopefully, Memphis can get some more positive momentum, even with their head coach out for an uncertain period of time.