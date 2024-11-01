The Memphis Grizzlies had the Milwaukee Bucks tapping out midway through the third quarter of a 122-99 blowout in the FexEx Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo brute forced in 37 points for the visitors but Doc Rivers could not get the Bucks going beyond the Greek star's production. Damian Lillard made only one of a dozen shots (1-12 FGA, 0-6 3PA), accounting for four total points. Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells made his rookie debut in the starting lineup and earned plenty of praise in the process.

Zach Edey is improving but is not the most consistently reliable first-year option on the bench. However, Wells played a big part in keeping Lillard from making much noise. Taylor Jenkins has seen enough to trust the rookie in big moments, like getting his first start against Lillard's Bucks.

“Limiting Dame was a big focal point tonight,” Jenkins stated. “And I thought Jaylen Wells set a tone (against Lillard).”

Jenkins was not surprised with how Wells performed either.

“For a rookie, I’ve said it multiple times, (Wells) just plays with extreme confidence,” boasted Jenkins. “He understands he has got to make a mark on the defensive side. He and I have talked about that multiple times. To go up against one of the best guards in the game, the effort that he had, the discipline to show his hands, going over screens, I didn’t really see any mistakes at all.”

Discipline was the word of the evening after Ja Morant's triple-double got the Grizzlies back on track.

“(Wells) played a disciplined game,” noted Jenkins. “He made everything tough with the physicality. Then on the offensive side, he just plays within himself. He plays within the offense. He is playing within our principles and running the floor. He does not hesitate to let it fly and knock down shots. This has just been a bit of progressive build-up for him and the biggest thing to me is being able to guard one-on-one. That is why Jaylen got the opportunity. I thought I did a great job.”

Grizzlies, Jaylen Wells not getting emotional

The head coach was not able to speak much on the rookie's emotions, but instead stuck to the attributes the Grizzlies valued all along.

“I mean, I don’t wanna answer for him,” Jenkins admitted. “Confidence is an easy word to say but it just allows him to learn the game quicker. It's more opportunities. The best teacher of the game is the game itself. I think can really showcase (his skills this season). I remember those preseason moments where he was having those rookie moments picking up fouls or getting beat and kind of looking around.”

The hard work is paying off for Wells, who got to live a dream by containing Lillard.

“It felt great,” Wells said. “Knowing the coaches believe in me. I felt good out there, especially being able to guard Damian Lillard. (Scotty Pippen Jr. and I) had a pretty good defensive duo going.”

When it comes to early returns on the 2024 NBA rookie class, Zach Edey is still searching for ways to keep up with the pace in Memphis. Jenkins just wants Wells to stick with what is working for now. The Grizzlies can use those fresh legs and ideas to soldier through the regular season.

“(Wells) watches the film. He takes the feedback from his teammates, from the coaches, and he corrects it. That is one of the most impressive things that I’ve seen from him,” Jenkins shared. “A lot of it applies to the defensive side. Offensively, we fell in love with him because we knew he’s gonna fit movement patterns. He has the skill set, the IQ, and the shooting ability.”