The Memphis Grizzlies are patching together rotations while learning how to best use Zach Edey's skillset. Taylor Jenkins has been juggling injury reports and rehab returns all season while looking for lineups that work around Jaren Jackson Jr. It's been a mostly successful season as the Grizzlies (23-14) have maintained a second-place level pace in the Western Conference so far. However, fans can expect some odd-ball frontcourt looks over the next few weeks.

Jenkins wanted to play ‘funky' lineups against the also-shorthanded Dallas Mavericks. Even Yuki Kawamura got playing time in the first half but the backcourt belongs to Ja Morant (right AC joint sprain) and Desmond Bane (left ankle sprain). However, Memphis plans to continue with the mix-it-up strategy once everyone is healthy.

Everything with the Grizzlies starts with Jaren Jackson Jr. at the moment. Jenkins admitted as much after beating the Mavericks (119.-104).

“I just love (Jaren Jackson Jr.'s) defensive activity at the rim blocking shots, getting steals,” Jenkins shared. “And then obviously the rebounding has a huge impact not just defensive but when he sneaks in those offensive rebounds too…We're still figuring out the best places to put him. The diversity he has shown over the past two-plus years, now he is seeing double- and triple-teams even more.”

Those doubles on Jackson Jr. open up opportunities for others. NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate Santi Aldama will feature again soon. Jay Huff should expect a slight increase in playing time as well over the next few weeks. Jenkins expressed appreciation for the roster construction amid a slew of injuries before detailing the new gameplan.

“It’s great when we’ve got to the depth,” Jenkins replied. “We're excited to get (Santi Aldama) back here pretty soon with a lot of big combinations that we can roll out. We’ve been talking about (Jaren Jackson Jr.) and (Jay Huff) because we’ve seen Jay and Santi together have some success…We want to just kind of create some different shape out there, a different space out there with Jay knocking down shots.”

Edey just returned after a short stint on the shelf and the Grizzlies are still getting used to his ‘unique' passing targets. Jenkins told ClutchPoints what Memphis is working on and how after the Mavericks left town.

Expand Tweet

“When you talk about (Zach Edey), obviously a unique target to throw the ball to. We've got to be better,” Jenkins shared. “Some of it is just individual development. We've got to lean into the spots where (Edey) is ducking in at the post or coming off of pick-and-rolls. We've got to develop that chemistry a lot better. So individual growth through film is what our coaches are leaning into right now. Then it is understanding holistically how we're going to play in space and make these reads a lot better so we are not just playing into length because teams are still trying to prioritize taking away our drives.”

Huff was the man of the hour after a win over Dallas though. His dynamic play helped change the game after a slow start by the Grizzlies.

“Whether it is in the half court or it is trailing in transition, (Huff) just puts the defense in a different spot,” explained Jenkins. “Having his shooting ability and his defensive presence, we are always telling him to be even more active in blocking shots. Come up with the rebounds. (Playing Huff with Jackson Jr.) is something from a combo standpoint we've been thinking about. It was good to see us roll out and have some success with it.”

Brandon Clarke cannot be forgotten either. He has been a spot starter on occasion, producing 7.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game (18.6 minutes). The Grizzlies have the depth to get funky but will they have the patience to stay weird if the wins stop coming? Memphis is going to mess around because there is only one way to find out who works and when.

The next week will be a wonderful test of the new tactics. In fact, the next six games come against the same three teams. Up next is a battle with Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets (Jan. 9), then a four-game road trip follows. Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves and Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs will provide far different puzzles for Jenkins to figure out. In between is a stop in Houston.

So, just how ‘funky' will the Grizzlies get with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey? As has been the case all season, that depends on Jenkins and how many stars are listed on the injury report.