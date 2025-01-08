The Memphis Grizzlies know they have a problem as the team is second-worst in coughing up turnovers at 17.3 per game. Perhaps that flaw should not be very surprising though. Ja Morant (shoulder) has been unavailable to lead the offense for almost half of the season and the starting lineup usually includes two rookies. Sure, Jaylen Wells has proven a wonderful microwave-ready, defensive-minded option but Zach Edey's offensive development needs more time to marinate.

Taylor Jenkins admitted as much to ClutchPoints after the Grizzlies returned from a five-game road trip.

“When you talk about (Zach Edey), obviously a unique target to throw the ball to. We've got to be better,” Jenkins stated. “Some of it is just individual development.”

As for the Grizzlies as a group learning to use the 7-foot-4 big man's talents?

“We've got to lean into the spots where (Edey) is ducking in at the post or coming off of pick-and-rolls. We've got to develop that chemistry a lot better,” added Jenkins. “So individual growth through film is what our coaches are leaning into right now. Then it is understanding holistically how we're going to play in space and make these reads a lot better so we are not just playing into length because teams are still trying to prioritize taking away our drives.”

Thankfully, Memphis is making good use of all available downtime.

“It's down to valuable practice time which is something you don't get a lot of in the NBA but we are trying to put small groups together.” the coach said. “We had some on the road. We've had our developmental opportunities it's just something you've got to key in on because I think (Edey's post-play) can be a successful tool for us.”

The turnover issues are not all on Edey, not even close. Jenkins continued detailing exactly how other teams are catching on to the new offense and what the Grizzlies can do as a counter-adjustment.

“Teams are figuring out our movement patterns but the windows are there,” Jenkins explained. “I think we are kind of a step removed from trying to thread the needle into tight spaces in movement but I think we are playing into initial crowds a bit too much.”

Memphis stormed up the Western Conference standings and out of the NBA Play-In Tournament crowd thanks in part to a favorable schedule. However, they are 6-4 over the last 10 games. The Grizzlies are giving possessions away more than opponents are forcing areas according to the franchise's most successful head coach.

“Our movement can improve off the ball. Playing in space is something that I think as the (recent five-game) road trip went on we kind of got away from,” replied Jenkins. “I thought it was good the first three games, especially against an elite (Oklahoma City Thunder) defensive team. We're trying to play into space but now we're playing into crowds.”

Grizzlies giving Zach Edey space

A few more Zach Edey post-up plays are not the prescription to fix all ills either according to Jenkins.

“Honestly, (Jaren Jackson Jr.) is the guy we are trying to post up the most right now,” Jenkins noted. “I think we are doing a decent job. Teams are putting a lot of friction on him for his post-ups and he is playing on the perimeter. In Zach's case, he has got to get better too. I think with the amount of post-ups (Edey) has had the points per possession are not where it needs to be.”

The strategy makes sense for Memphis at the moment. Time to adjust was always going to be required and the rookie is still learning the NBA ropes underneath the basket.

“(Edey) has to learn the physicality, the depth at which he is catching the ball,” Jenkins shared. “I feel like in the last couple of games he has had some nice touch finishes but we are trying to have him play in space a little bit more off of the drives off of our guys. Offensive rebounds, lobs, we've got to get that connected a bit better with our personnel. Obviously, when he can duck in deep in the paint we want to reward him for that and we have to deliver the pass a lot better.”

The rewards (points on the board) are the same but the process is completely different from Edey's time with Purdue. Grizzlies guards and the pivot man are figuring out how to best use the space provided without sacrificing the team's pace of play. Turnovers were bound to occur now it's all about limiting those mistakes.

“It's a lot different. It's not a pick-and-roll pass. It's not a kickout pass. Post entries, especially off of the drive too which we are trying to emphasize. And it's not just slow it down and throw the ball into him,” Jenkins continued. “A lot of his post touches were duck-ins so it's on the back side of an action. (It's) off the pick and roll, try and hit the top of the key, and then dropping in. That's something we have got to continue to work on.”

The Grizzlies will have to work for wins as the next six games are all against teams likely to make the NBA Playoffs. Memphis will host the Houston Rockets (Jan. 9) before embarking on a four-game road trip. That trip ends with two matchups against Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs.

There is no better litmus test for how much Zach Edey needs to do before the Grizzlies can go to him regularly on offense. There may not be two more unique players on the entire planet after all.