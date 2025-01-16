Zach Edey has been one of the most polarizing players in all of basketball ever since he burst onto the scene back in his collegiate days. Not too many believed that he can be a keeper for an NBA team considering his mobility issues, but on Wednesday night, Edey showed in a single play why the Memphis Grizzlies selected him with the ninth overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. In a clash between Edey and another giant in San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, it was the Grizzlies rookie that came out on top in Memphis' 129-115 win over the Spurs.

In the early goings of the game, Edey somehow recovered a loose pass from Ja Morant. Parked in the paint, Edey did not need to do much to put the ball through the hoop even though the Spurs star was draped all over him. The Grizzlies rookie took a power dribble, gave Wembanyama a bit of a shoulder nudge, and then went up for an effortless standing dunk — not an easy feat to pull off against the league's most intimidating shot-blocker.

Edey is a throwback big man who excels at taking up space in the paint. He stands at 7'4″, so whenever he gets the ball around the basket, it's a near-guarantee that the Grizzlies will be getting two points, which is exactly what he did in this play.

What makes Edey quite the good fit for the Grizzlies is that he's not exactly expected to be a game-changing presence at the center position; Memphis has considerable depth in the frontcourt, which means that Edey's weaknesses wouldn't be exposed as much. The Grizzlies are content with giving Edey around 17 to 25 minutes per game as he gets more and more acclimated to the speed of the NBA game.

Grizzlies keep it rolling in huge win vs. Spurs

The Grizzlies were expected to have a bounce-back season with Ja Morant returning to full health. They have assembled quite the deep team, and they are clicking, playing at the level they were at when they finished with the two-seed back in the 2022-23 season.

In their win over the Spurs, the Grizzlies had six players score in double figures; in addition to the usual suspects such as Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Luke Kennard, and Jay Huff also pitched in with excellent scoring contributions. Their record improved to 26-15, cementing themselves as a top-three team in the loaded West.