Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has garnered a ton of attention since flashing a fun at a nightclub on Instagram live, resulting in him leaving the team, and head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke on how his team is approaching the situation, via Mark Medina of NBA.com.

“We take it very seriously,” Taylor Jenkins said, via Medina. “There are two elements to this that I want to make very clear. There’s a supportive element to somebody that’s got to get better and needs some help. There’s also accountability to the team that we have to stand for. Obviously nationwide and leaguwide, there’s a lot of attention on gun violence. For us internally in this matter, that’s the stance we’ve taken in how we can support Ja throughout this growth opportunity. It’s a learning opportunity. Hopefully we can be better from it.”

"Very tough moment for sure. We love him. We want what's best for him. We support him. It's gonna be a difficult process, but we've got a great group to get through this." Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s suspension. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/WATzZU1E3z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 6, 2023

The Grizzlies announced yesterday that Ja Morant would miss at least the next two games as a result of his actions on Instagram live.

Morant has also been at the center of attention since details came out about him in a police report allegedly punching a minor and using a gun to make a threat.

The Grizzlies hope that Morant can learn from his actions during his absence and make it back to participate with the team down the stretch ahead of the NBA playoffs.

The team hopes to have the second seed in the Western Conference by then, but the biggest thing is that Ja Morant is in the right head space an can return to the team.