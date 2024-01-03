Ja Morant's dad enjoyed his son's poster on Wemby.

Ja Morant baptized Victor Wembanyama after the Memphis Grizzlies star absolutely yammed one on the head of the San Antonio Spurs rookie during their 106-98 victory on Tuesday night. Morant's poster on Wembanyama hyped up everyone inside FedExForum, including his No. 1 supporter, his dad Tee Morant.

Tee Morant was HYPED after Ja’s dunk over Victor Wembanyama 😤 (via ensnared_nematode/TT)pic.twitter.com/UmAFUe988X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2024

Tee Morant has become a staple in Grizzlies games and is always seen hyping up his son on the sidelines.

Morant's highlight dunk happened in the fourth quarter, where the Grizzlies managed to pull away and hold off a resilient Spurs squad. The All-Star guard, who just returned from a 25-game suspension to begin the season, finished with 26 points 10 assists, and five rebounds. He also went 7-of-15 from the field and 9-of-12 from the freethrow line.

Desmond Bane scored 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting to help Morant fend off Wemby and the Spurs.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama scored 20 points with seven rebounds and four blocks. His first block happened early in the first quarter when he blocked Morant after the Grizzlies guard challenged him on a drive to the basket.

Wembanyama blocks Ja Morant's layup and then Ja gets revenge! JA: 26 PTS, 10 AST, 5 REB, W

WEMBY: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 4 BLKpic.twitter.com/vgLSSeas91 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 3, 2024

The win broke Memphis' three-game losing skid, after it won four straight games from Morant's regular season debut on December 19. The Grizzlies have gone 5-2 with Morant in the lineup so far.

Ja Morant didn't waste time reintroducing himself to the NBA following his 25-game suspension. He won the Western Conference Player of the Week in his first week back.

In seven games, the former No. 2 overall pick is averaging 25.3 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. The Grizzlies are currently 11-22 on the season as a result of their slow start largely due to Morant's absence.

With their franchise superstar back, Memphis will look to make a late-season push for the playoffs.