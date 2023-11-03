The NBA In-Season Tournament is upon us! Check out our NBA odds series for our Grizzlies-Blazers prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are the only winless team in the NBA, with their most recent loss being 133-109 drubbing at the hands of the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. As he has done all season, Desmond Bane led the charge for Memphis with 21 points, but he only shot 7-of-19 from the field. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 markers, but he shot just 5-of-17 as well. The Grizzlies overall were putrid from the field versus Utah, as they made just 36.5 percent of their shots from the field, including 25.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Portland Trail Blazers, meanwhile, have won two straight games after dropping their first three contests. Their most recent win came over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, two nights after they notched victory No. 1 over the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Shaedon Sharpe led Portland in scoring against Detroit with 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. Deandre Ayton also had a strong outing and notched his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Blazers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -3.5 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Local TV: Bally Sports

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Memphis Grizzlies are favored to finally get on the win column in their In-Season Tournament opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. On paper, the Grizzlies are still the more talented team. However, the team just has not found its footing this season, especially on the offensive side of the floor.

Memphis ranks 30th in offensive rating through the early goings of the season so far. They are also 29th in field goal percentage and though they're No. 6 in three-point makes per game, they are just 23rd in three-point percentage. It's clear the Grizzlies are missing the services of their star point guard Ja Morant, who still in the midst of serving a 25-game suspension by the league.

Until then, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. will need to carry the fort offensively. As expected, Bane is averaging a career-best 24.6 points per game as the lead offensive option for Memphis. Jaren Jackson Jr. has emerged as the second option with 18.8 points per game, but his efficiency (42.3 percent) has taken a huge hit as a result of the increased load.

Marcus Smart is also scoring at a career rate due to the increased opportunity on the offensive end. He is turning in 16.0 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

Stretch big man Santi Aldama is listed as doubtful due to a right ankle sprain. Derrick Rose has also been ruled out due to knee soreness.

The Grizzlies have covered the spread just once in its five defeats so far. They are also 2-3 on the over/under.

Why The Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Portland, meanwhile, is still underdogs despite having won back-to-back outings — and on the road even. If the Blazers are able to keep the momentum going from their two wins away from Moda Center, they could very well keep the Grizzlies winless.

Shaedon Sharpe has found lightning in a bottle following Anfernee Simons' injury. The Canadian guard has stepped into the starting lineup and is averaging 21.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists as a starter. Sharpe also nearly broke his career-high of 30 points when he scored 29 against Detroit.

Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon have become steady veterans for this young Blazers team. Both are averaging 18.2 points per game on the season.

After a slow start to the season, Deandre Ayton has picked it up over his last couple of games. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 14.0 rebounds per game and is actually leading the league in total rebounds with 70 boards so far.

Though the Blazers rank just one spot above the Grizzlies in offensive rating (29th), they have been much better on the other end of the floor at 11th in defensive rating.

Sharpe is listed as probable with a right thumb sprain, while Scoot Henderson has already been ruled out due to a right ankle sprain. Simons will be out for 4-to-6 weeks with a ligament tear in his right thumb.

Portland has gone 2-3 against the spread and on the over/under this season.

Final Grizzlies-Blazers Prediction & Pick

Despite being the underdog, I think I'll go with the Blazers in this one. They enter Friday night with more momentum and they seem to be finding some positives defensively. Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, and Malcolm Brogdon have surprisingly become a great trio for them on offense and Deandre Ayton has done a good job in manning down the paint for Portland.

Go take the under on this one, considering these are the two worst offensive teams in the league so far.

Final Grizzlies-Blazers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers: +3.5 (-110), Under: 221.5 (-110)