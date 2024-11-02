ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re set for another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming NBA slate as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference showdown. The Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (1-3) as both teams try to reverse their recent fortune. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-76ers prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies enter this game following their most recent 122-99 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at home. It’s their first win following back-to-back losses and was sparked by a Ja Morant triple-double effort. Now, they’ll look to take down the 76ers in the first game of their short road stand.

The Philadelphia 76ers most recently lost to the Detroit Pistons 105-95. It’s been a rough start for them without franchise players Joel Embiid and Paul George present on the floor, but they’re remaining optimistic in their returns and will look for just their second win on the season in their home building.

Here are the Grizzlies-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-76ers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Philadelphia 76ers: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs 76ers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies were most recently billed as seven-point underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks and despite a massive 37-point effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Grizzlies led for much of the game and didn’t take their foot off the gas until the final whistle. Ja Morant was sensational, posting a 26-10-14 stat line for his thirteenth career triple-double. He was also 6-7 from the free throw line and did a great job attacking the rim while forcing Milwaukee’s bigs into foul trouble.

Expand Tweet



This Grizzlies team has been built on grit from the start and despite their up-and-down tendencies to start the season, they’ve been extremely resilient in their wins and coming back from deficits late in games. Santi Aldama has been a great addition to the starting rotation as he’s averaging 13.8 PPG and shooting 40% from three. They’re still dealing with a ton of injuries to their bench including Marcus Smart being day-to-day, so we still have yet to see what this Memphis team is capable of when playing at full strength.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the talk of the Eastern Conference and it’s still up in the air when their franchise stars in Paul George and Joel Embiid will return to action. While Joel Embiid may be closer to his return, the issues with his load management and missing games will be a storyline that follows this team throughout the season. With the team’s recent misrepresentation of Embiid’s health, we could be close to seeing a return as he’ll potentially suit-up for this game.

In the meantime, the 76ers have had to find production elsewhere as Andre Drummond fills the void in the paint. It goes to show how much this 76ers team relies on Embiid’s unmatched scoring ability in the paint, so they’ll need to much more success from guards Maxey, Lowry, and Oubre Jr. from the mid-range and perimeters. Once this team sees their star return, they should be able to once again become competitive as they have been.

Final Grizzlies-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Memphis Grizzlies had an unbelievable showing in their last game and despite recent losses, this team is fully capable of shaking off bad performances and rebounding with a winning effort against good teams. Ja Morant had his best performance of the season so far and their offense seems virtually unstoppable when he’s able to put up triple-double numbers. Their defense also has success in shutting down Damian Lillard, so expect a similar performance as they match-up against Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry.

The 76ers have been inefficient to say the least and if they want to see success without Embiid’s presence in the paint, they’ll have to find answers in shooting the ball from deep and finding mid-range looks. Both Maxey and Lowry are very effective at getting to the free throw line, so aggressive play around the rim could keep them competitive in this one.

For our final prediction, we’ll have to roll with the Memphis Grizzlies to get the win. We’re still awaiting to see if Joel Embiid will make his debut in this one, but we still like the Grizzlies’ ability to stay competitive in games like this as they should find the juice to cover this spread.

Final Grizzlies-76ers Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies ML (-118)