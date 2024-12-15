ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Memphis Grizzlies will battle the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening. It's a showcase at Crypto as we share our NBA odds series and make a Grizzlies-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 67-41. Recently, the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies 128-123 at home on November 13, 2024. Before that, the Grizzlies defeated the Lakers 131-114 on November 6, 2024 at the FedEx Forum. The Lakers are 6-4 over their past 10 games against the Grizzlies, including 4-1 over five games at home.

Here are the Grizzlies-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Lakers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -166

Los Angeles Lakers: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: SportsNet LA and Fan Duel Sports Network South

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

After an awful 2022-2023 season littered with injuries, the Grizzlies are back this season and thriving. Amazingly, everyone has stayed relatively healthy, and Ja Morant has produced when he has been on the floor. It's been a revival for this team that endured so much last season. Desmond Bane has also stayed healthy, and Jaren Jackson Jr. has continued to play well. Even Salti Aldama has been solid, hitting his shots from all over the floor.

Morant leads the Grizzlies with 22.1 points and 8.6 assists per game while also shooting 46.3 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Jackson is averaging 21.8 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor. Bane is averaging 14.8 points per game. Likewise, Aldama is averaging 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field. The Grizzlies also have talented secondary players like Jaylen Wells and Scottie Pippen Jr.

These players have helped the Grizzlies have the highest output of points in the NBA this season. The Grizzlies are also fourth in field-goal shooting percentage, including 15th from beyond the arc. Likewise, they are also 18th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Grizzlies have dominated the boards, ranking third in total rebounds. However, they have struggled to hold onto the basketball, ranking 28th in turnovers. But the defense has been stout, as the Grizzlies are the top-rated team in blocked shots.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if they can continue to set the pace, and Morant, Bane, and Jackson can hit their shots. Then, they must contain the Lakers' offense.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers lost their second game to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 10 days, and Anthony Davis revealed what went wrong in this game. Unfortunately, it was another night without LeBron James. Yes, the Lakers are shorthanded. But while they are shorthanded, it gets worse for the Lakers because they don't have anyone on the roster who can supplement Davis as the big man. The Lakers, like the New York Knicks, are a team with many guards and smaller players, yet lack the big man to take advantage of the boards.

Austin Reaves returned from a pelvis injury and scored 18 points. Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell struggled, scoring just five points while shooting 2 for 10. Rui Hachimura added nine points while shooting 4 for 13. Likewise, rookie Dalton Knecht had six points while shooting 2 for 5. Overall, the Lakers shot poorly, hitting 38.4 percent from the floor. When the Lakers shoot poorly, they don't have a backup, as they don't have the range to get second chances on the boards.

These players lead a Lakers' squad that is 10th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 20th from beyond the arc. Additionally, they are 14th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Lakers have struggled on the boards this season, ranking 27th in rebounds. Curiously, they have improved their ball-handling, as they are seventh in turnovers. The Lakers have struggled on the defensive end, ranking 20th in blocked shots.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well and generate chances. Then, they must win the board battle and prevent the Grizzlies from generating multiple opportunities.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are 18-8 against the spread, while the Lakers are 10-15 against the odds. Moreover, the Grizzlies are 7-4 against the spread on the road, while the Lakers are 6-5 against the odds at home. The Grizzlies are 7-5 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Lakers are 7-10 against the spread when facing the West.

The Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the Western Conference, while the Lakers are struggling. Additionally, the Lakers are hurting. If James can play, I can see the Lakers covering the spread. But we are assuming he does not play. Because of that, I can see the Grizzlies covering the spread on the road.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -3.5 (-110)