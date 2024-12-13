Everyone has a wish list going into the holiday season and the looking-mighty-nice Memphis Grizzlies got a huge injury-report-related gift. Zach Edey (left ankle sprain) and GG Jackson (right fifth metatarsal repair) were seen on the practice court and the rookie was even upgraded to doubtful a day before hosting the Brooklyn Nets. The team has officially ruled out Jackson and Vince Williams Jr. (right ankle sprain). Just being spotted on the hardwood is an encouraging sign, especially with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane not being mentioned at all.

Morant and Bane have been missing time in spurts all season, including the last game but an NBA Cup break. Jackson was in a walking boot during Media Day and has yet to log a minute this season. Edey has been out for 11 games and counting after taking a knock on November 17 versus the Denver Nuggets. The seven-footer was averaging 11.1 points, and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 61.0% from the floor before the injury.

Edey's presence would greatly help Ja Morant and Desmond Bane in getting some revenge on the Nets. Bane missed Brooklyn's first visit to Beale Street, which the Grizzlies (17-8) lost 106-104. The rookie led Memphis with 25 points and 12 rebounds, tied with Morant (25 points, nine assists) on points back on November 4. Taylor Jenkins, injuries, and a 2-3 record to start the season had the FedEx Forum fans in a frenzy.

It's been quite a turnaround since then thanks to the Grizzlies' three Sixth Man of the Year candidates. Both Morant and Bane were out for a 140-112 road win over the Washington Wizards for instance. That win came 24 hours after knocking off the Boston Celtics. Memphis has a 15-5 record since letting the Nets slip away.

Neither Morant nor Bane were listed on the injury report at all on November 12. It's a wonder what four days off can do for a squad's health. The Grizzlies will need to look sharp against the Nets though, with or without Edey. A cross-country trip to battle LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 15) was the other NBA Cup fill-in game.

Thankfully, the Grizzlies get another three days off before facing Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors. Perhaps Edey will be back in the rotations by then. Jackson's ramp-up will likely take a little longer going by the team's recent updates. However, there are encouraging signs pointing to a return coming before Valentine's Day for the 2024 All-Rookie Team reserve.