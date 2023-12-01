Luka and the Mavs take on the Grizzlies! Check out our NBA odds series for our Grizzlies-Mavericks prediction and pick.

We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we head to the Western Conference for this next matchup. The Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) as both teams come in off wins looking to build momentum. Check out our NBA odds series for our Grizzlies-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently last in the Southwest Division and they're coming into this game at 1-4 in their last five contests. They notched their fourth win of the season in their last game as they took down the Utah Jazz 105-91 at home. It was a great end to their losing streak and they're inching closer each day to Ja Morant's return.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently leading the Southwest Division and hold a seven-game lead over their opponents tonight. The Mavericks have split their last 10 games at 5-5 and they come into this one fresh off a 121-115 victory over the Houston Rockets. They're in firm position as contenders in the West and they'll be looking to mount a winning streak as heavy favorites in this game.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Mavericks Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +10 (-112)

Dallas Mavericks: -10 (-108)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a huge win over the Utah Jazz in which they were just three-point underdogs on the betting lines. Their young bench players have stepped up in times of injury for the Grizzlies and they saw themselves shoot a great 49% from the field in that game. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the focal point as he led the team in points and put together a stellar effort on the defensive end of the floor. While the Grizzlies only have four wins to show for thus far, three of them have come on the road in game where they were underdogs.

The Grizzlies can have a chance to win this game if they can depend on their defense once again. They'll have a tall task in trying to stop Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving along the perimeters, but they'll have confidence knowing Jaren Jackson is always due for a strong defensive showing. If they can stay disciplined on the boards and limit their turnovers, the Grizzlies could have a chance to stun the Mavericks here. They lost the first meeting with Dallas 110-125, so they'll have their minds set on revenge in this one.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks are coming in off a solid six-point win over a scrappy Houston Rockets team. In that one, Luka Doncic managed a game-high 41 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds as he controlled the pace with the ball in his hands. Kyrie Irving added 27 points of his own and it's clear that the two star guards have found a great synergy when playing with each other. They're both extremely unselfish with the ball in their hands and are two of the best in creating their own shots. They'll have to work around the paint a bit more in this game, but they could easily turn this into a blowout if they're able to keep Jaren Jackson Jr. on the bench and in foul trouble.

The Mavericks will have a few days rest ahead of this game and it'll serve them well as they return home. They're 5-2 when playing on their home court this year and they've gone 9-8 ATS overall this year. 10 points is a hefty margin to cover, but the Mavericks have mismatches all over the floor against the shorthanded Grizzlies. Look for Dereck Lively to have a big impact on both ends of the floor as he'll try to match up with the reigning DPOY in Jackson.

Final Grizzlies-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Both teams are coming into this game off solid wins and it was great to see Jaren Jackson Jr. and his efforts last game translate to a win. Conversely, Luka Doncic is coming in off another 40+ performance and he's historically had success against the Grizzlies in his career.

If both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can continue scoring the way they have, I don't see a situation in which the Mavericks drop this game. The Mavericks will be the better team on paper and with a healthier squad, they should be able to cover this spread by double-digits. Let's go with the Dallas Mavericks for our prediction.

Final Grizzlies-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -10 (-108)