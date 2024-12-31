ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Suns prediction and pick.

On Tuesday, December 31, the Phoenix Suns (15-16) host the Memphis Grizzlies (22-11) at Footprint Center in a crucial matchup. The Suns are looking to bounce back after a challenging start to the season, with Kevin Durant leading the charge, averaging 27.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Memphis has been strong, boasting a solid record and relying on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane to maintain their momentum. With Devin Booker's status uncertain due to a groin injury, Phoenix may need to adjust its strategy. Expect a competitive game as both teams vie for playoff positioning.

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to secure a victory against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at the Footprint Center. With a stellar 22-11 record, the Grizzlies have established themselves as a formidable force in the Western Conference, currently holding the second spot. Their recent performances against the Pelicans and Raptors were particularly impressive as they have won seven of their last ten games while averaging a staggering 123.4 points per contest. The dynamic duo of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane has been instrumental in Memphis' success, with Jackson Jr. consistently delivering 21.6 points per game.

In contrast, the Suns have struggled to find their rhythm this season, sitting at 11th in the Western Conference with a 15-16 record. Phoenix's recent form has been concerning, losing seven of their last ten games and averaging only 110.1 points during this stretch. While Kevin Durant continues to be a bright spot for the Suns, averaging 27.7 points per game, the team's overall performance has been lackluster. The Grizzlies' superior offensive output, coupled with their strong rebounding (50.9 per game in their last ten), gives them a significant edge over the struggling Suns. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Memphis should capitalize on their momentum and secure a road win in this crucial Western Conference matchup.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are primed to secure a crucial victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at the Footprint Center. Despite their current 15-16 record, the Suns have shown flashes of brilliance and are due for a breakout performance. Kevin Durant continues to be the cornerstone of the team's offense, averaging an impressive 27.7 points per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. His ability to take over games, coupled with his recent form of 30.8 points per game since returning from injury, gives the Suns a significant edge in this matchup.

While the Grizzlies boast a strong 22-11 record, they are facing injury concerns with key players like Zach Edey, Marcus Smart, and Ja Morant sidelined. This presents a golden opportunity for the Suns to capitalize on their home-court advantage, where they hold a respectable 9-6 record. Phoenix's superior field goal percentage (46.8% compared to Memphis' 44.2% allowed) suggests they have the offensive firepower to outpace the Grizzlies. With Devin Booker potentially returning from his day-to-day groin injury, the Suns' backcourt could prove too much for a depleted Memphis defense to handle. Expect Durant and company to rise to the occasion and secure a statement win in this Western Conference showdown.

Final Grizzlies-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Phoenix Suns (15-16) host the Memphis Grizzlies (22-11) on Tuesday in what promises to be an intriguing Western Conference clash. Despite their recent struggles, the Suns have an opportunity to turn things around against a formidable Grizzlies squad. Kevin Durant continues to be the Suns' offensive catalyst, averaging 27.7 points per game with an impressive 50.9% field goal percentage. However, Phoenix's inconsistent performance, having lost five of their last six games, raises concerns about their ability to compete with the high-flying Grizzlies.

Memphis, on the other hand, has been on a tear, winning seven of their last ten games and boasting the league's highest-scoring offense at 123.4 points per game. The Grizzlies' dominance on the boards, averaging 48.5 rebounds per game, could prove crucial in this matchup. While the Grizzlies appear to have the edge, injuries to key players like Ja Morant could level the playing field. The Suns' superior three-point shooting (37.8%) might be the x-factor in this game. Ultimately, this game could go either way, but expect a closely contested battle with the Suns potentially sneaking out a narrow victory ATS at home, capitalizing on Memphis' injury woes and their own desperation to snap their recent losing streak.

Final Grizzlies-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -7.5 (-110), Over 237.5 (-110)