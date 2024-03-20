The Golden State Warriors continue to hold down the last play-in spot in the Western Conference as they host the 13th-place Memphis Grizzlies. The teams split both games played in Memphis earlier this season, but Golden State has won the last five matchups in Golden State, dating back to the 2022 playoffs. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Warriors prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Grizzlies are closer to the draft lottery than the playoffs, as the loss of Ja Morant to an injury seemingly ended their season. They got a jolt from Morant's return from a suspension, but it was short-lived after he went down with a shoulder injury at the beginning of January. The Grizzlies have struggled with injuries all season, as they currently have ten players listed on the injury report. The names include Morant, Derrick Rose, Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, and Luke Kennard.
The Warriors looked to be turning a corner in February, returning to the form that helped them win numerous NBA titles. They have lost five of their last eight games, sliding farther back to the Houston Rockets in 11th place. The ten Western Conference playoff teams seemed set two weeks ago, but the Warriors drought has brought Houston back into contention. If the season ended today, the Western Conference play-in would be a star-studded event featuring the Warriors, Lakers, Suns, and Mavericks. A play-in including Steph Curry, Lebron James, Kevin Durant, and Luka Doncic would be a dream for the NBA.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Warriors Odds
Memphis Grizzlies: +10 (-112)
Moneyline: +400
Golden State Warriors: -10 (-108)
Moneyline: -520
Over: 217 (-110)
Under: 217 (-110)
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports, Bally Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Grizzlies have shown some grittiness with their depleted lineup despite not getting results in the win/loss column. The Grizzlies have lost five of their last six games, but have covered the spread in three of four. Their most impressive performances over that stretch have been close contests with the Kings and Thunder. The Warriors aren't favored as much, so the only question for the Grizzlies is if they can cover games with lower spreads. They haven't covered games against the Hornets and Hawks lately when they were single-digit favorites.
The Grizzlies' offense has been one of the worst in the NBA all season. However, the Warriors are one of the worst defenses over the last five games. If Golden State can't figure out their defensive woes, the Grizzlies could have one of their best offensive nights of the season.
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Warriors have been in a slump but haven't had the easiest schedule. They've lost games to the Knicks, Mavericks, and Celtics, but have also dropped decisions to the Spurs and Bulls. The Warriors know that to hold on to their playoff spot they must start winning games they are expected to win. It'll be a good start against Memphis, as the Grizzlies have lost five of their last six games.
Final Grizzlies-Warriors Prediction & Pick
The Warriors have too much to play for in this game and need to get back on track. The Grizzlies are a wounded team with ten players on the injury report. The Grizzlies have covered the spread in two consecutive games against younger, inexperienced teams, but the Warriors will take care of business on Wednesday night and get a much-needed win.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Grizzlies-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -10 (-108)