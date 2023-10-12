GTA6 has been one of the most anticipated games for the past several years. With very little being released officially, a new rating revelation has us all wondering just how close the release of GTA6 is. The Australian Government classification website has released a GTA6 rating. While the MA15+ rating could just be a placeholder, it still excites fans into thinking something might be happening behind the scenes.

It's almost certain we won't see GTA6 released in 2024, but perhaps at least a trailer could be in store. The latest release in the GTA Franchise came just over 10 years ago in GTA5. Fans have been itching for years now to get their hands on a new game, but the wait will continue. However, GTA5 has set the bar so high that it makes sense Rockstar Games is taking their time developing GTA6. The placeholder rating will most likely change to MA18+ since the installations that came before it all shared the rating. The waiting game with Rockstar Games has been a long one, but there's still plenty to do in GTA5.

Although it's speculation, let's take a quick look at what GTA 6 might be like based on trends of the franchise thus far. Rockstar Games has always aimed to create a realistic and immersive open world. GTA 6 could potentially feature a return to Vice City, the fictional Miami-inspired location. Maybe a new location like a version of an American city like Chicago or Las Vegas could be in store.

GTA 6 will almost certainly push the boundaries of graphics. With advancements in gaming hardware and engines, players can expect stunning visuals and realistic physics. GTA 6 will likely continue its tradition of complex characters as well. Complex and morally ambiguous protagonists and antagonists have been featured in every game. GTA 6 might feature an even more robust online experience, with new multiplayer modes, activities, and potentially a persistent, evolving online world.

While this rating revelation is just a small thing for fans to dwell on, the excitement is still very warranted. Even if a trailer comes out within the next year, players will be filled with excitement for GTA6 to hit stores as soon as possible.

