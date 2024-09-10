A significant strength of the Cleveland Guardians is their bullpen. The AL Central leaders boast the best bullpen in the league with an MLB-leading 2.80 ERA. Led by All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland's relievers are confident and lethal at the same time. They'll be a force in the postseason should the Guardians get there.

Unfortunately, the Guards will be without one of their top options out of the pen as the injured San Hentges is headed for shoulder surgery, per Zack Meisel. The left-hander's expected recovery time is 12-14 months, meaning his chances of pitching in 2025 are slim to none.

Hentges has been dealing with inflammation in his throwing shoulder for years. It finally came to a head this September. He spent time on the injured list last season with the ailment and again was placed on the list this July with it.

Cleveland moved Hentges to the 60-day IL in mid-August and he'll have season-ending surgery nearly a month later.

Hentges finishes his fourth MLB season with a 3.04 ERA in 25 relief appearances. He struck out 27 batters to only five walks. He is 7-8 in his career with a 4.18 ERA in over 200 innings.

Guardians stick to the plan without Hentges

While it's a tough pill to swallow, the Guardians likely aren’t surprised that Sam Hentges won’t be available for the rest of the season. The shock, if any, comes from his lengthy recovery time, but he'll be 29 to begin the 2026 season and might still find a role with Cleveland.

The Guardians probably won’t change much after hearing the news on Hentges. They have a clear crop of relievers they trust and it all leads to Clase at the end. They're doing something right as long as they can get the ball in his hand.

Clase isn’t the only one having a stellar season. Rookie Cade Smith is 6-1 with a 2.12 ERA. Hunter Gaddis has a 1.53 ERA in over 60 innings. Southpaw Tim Herrin is 5-0 with a 2.05 ERA.

Cleveland's starting rotation can’t find its feet but the bullpen is there to pick up the load. Who knows if Cleveland's arms will hold up in the playoffs? They'll undoubtedly be arguably the biggest reason why the Guardians get there though.

Pitching wins championships and the Guardians should be thinking about bringing home some hardware. They need more from their starting rotation for that to happen. Regardless, Cleveland's bullpen is set to carry the team through its playoff run, however long it lasts.