The latest trade update on Guardians star Emmanuel Clase.

Cleveland Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase has been drawing trade interest throughout the offseason. Cleveland struggled in 2023 and initial reports suggested that they were open to trading Clase. Although Clase is reportedly still receiving interest, Jon Morosi of MLB Network explained why a deal is “unlikely.”

“Sources: Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is drawing trade interest from multiple teams, but a deal appears unlikely in the near term. With club options, Cleveland has control of Clase through 2028. There is no motivation for the Guardians to move him now,” Morosi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Guardians: Emmanuel Clase trade odds dwindling

The Guardians have been willing to trade star pitchers away over the past few seasons, despite often contending since 2016. Clase, however, is only 25 years old and is already a two-time All-Star. Still, that typically wouldn't stop the Guardians from trading a player for prospect capital.

As Morosi noted, though, Clase's contract is intriguing. He's under guaranteed team control through 2026, and then has club options in both 2027 and 2028. So there's a chance that Clase wouldn't even enter MLB free agency until after the 2028 campaign.

The Guardians would receive quite the trade return if they decide to move Clase this offseason. He led the league in saves in both 2022 and 2023 and features an electric repertoire of pitches. Unless the Guardians receive an offer they simply cannot refuse, however, there is no reason to trade him this offseason.

Will the Guardians compete in 2024? The American League Central is one of the worst divisions in baseball so it is a possibility. Cleveland won the division in 2022 so a bounce-back performance is certainly not out of the question.

And barring unforeseen circumstances, it appears likely that Emmanuel Clase will remain in Cleveland and try to help the Guardians get back on track during the upcoming 2024 season.