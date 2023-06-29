The Cleveland Guardians made corresponding roster moves involving two pitchers before their series finale against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. Cleveland optioned starter Logan Allen to Triple-A Columbus and recalled reliever Michael Kelly.

Kelly was with the Guardians for a day earlier this month but did not pitch for the team. The 30-year-old made his MLB debut last season with the Philadelphia Phillies 11 years after being drafted. He appeared in four games allowing one run while striking out four batters. Kelly was brilliant for Columbus this season, posting a 2.73 ERA across 24 relief appearances. He recorded two saves and struck out 48 batters for the Clippers.

Allen put up decent numbers for the Guardians this season, making his major league debut on April 23. He did not allow a run in each of his last two starts but did not make it past the fourth inning in either of them. He allowed 12 earned runs in the three starts before that. Overall this season, Allen has a 3-2 record with a 3.47 ERA and 63 strikeouts. Four of his 12 starts were quality starts.

It’s likely that the Guardians want to save Logan Allen for the stretch run of the season as they battle for the AL Central crown. Allowing him to throw low-stress innings in the minors with a chance to rest a little more between starts could benefit both sides toward the tail end of the season.

The Guardians entered Thursday with a 39-40 record and have a half-game lead for first place in the division.