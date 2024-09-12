The Cleveland Guardians placed starting pitcher Alex Cobb on the 15-day IL with a blister, per Tom Withers of the AP. Right-handed pitcher Alex Walters was promoted to the big league club in a corresponding move, per Withers as well.

The Cobb move is retroactive to September 9, according to Al Pawlowski of Guardians Live. Cobb had not pitched in 2024 before getting traded from the San Francisco Giants to the Guardians. Cleveland was hopeful that he would be able to return and pitch well down the stretch. Cobb was able to return but has since dealt with injury trouble.

The 36-year-old veteran has pitched to a 2.76 ERA for the Guardians since the trade. He has impressed, but the concern is that Cobb has only made three starts. Overall, Cobb has recorded 16.1 innings of work while striking out 10 batters.

Cleveland is hopeful that Cobb can move past his blister injury and return before the playoffs. The Guardians have endured starting pitching uncertainty throughout the 2024 campaign, so having a veteran like Cobb in the rotation will unquestionably help matters.

Walters is a young pitcher who could make a positive impact for the Guardians as they look to win the American League Central division.

Guardians promote Alex Walters after Alex Cobb move

Zack Meisel of The Athletic shared a brief breakdown of what Walters can offer the Guardians after the Cobb move was announced.

“The Guardians are calling up reliever Andrew Walters, their second-round pick from 2023 who has a 2.32 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 50 innings in the minors this season,” Meisel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Walters, 23, has looked like a future star reliever this season while pitching at the Double-A and Triple-A levels. He could earn a full-time big league spot during the 2025 campaign.

However, Walters will now receive an MLB opportunity. Perhaps he can establish himself as one of the team's better relievers.

Cleveland currently holds a 4.5-game lead over the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central. The Guardians are in a quality position to win the division but they still must finish the regular season strong.