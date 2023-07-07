The Cleveland Guardians have added pitching depth to their roster.

Cleveland has acquired RHP Chris Vallimont from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade for cash considerations, via GuardsInsider. This move comes after the Guardians put right-handed pitcher Tristan McKenzie on the 60 day IL list.

McKenzie is currently dealing with an elbow strain and has no timetable for return. Moving him to the 60-day IL gave the Guardians a roster spot to acquire Vallimont with. McKenzie has made just two starts this season, holding a 4.50 ERA and a 15/4 K/BB ratio.

Vallimont, who was a 5th round pick in 2018 by the Miami Marlins out of Mercyhurst, made his MLB debut on July 3. In his debut he had one strikeout and allowed one hit against the Atlanta Braves. In the minor leagues this year, he has a 2-5 win-loss record with a 5.02 ERA and 64 strikeouts. The 26 year old will have to improve these numbers if he wants a shot at staying in the major league.

Vallimont joins a Guardians team who is currently second in the AL Central with a record of 42-44. As they try to chase a Wild Card berth, Cleveland is currently 11th in the American League. Chris Vallimont won't immediately turn the Guardians into contenders. In fact, he won't even be in the major leagues.

But as a lottery ticket, Cleveland will hope Vallimont could turn into a diamond in the rough down the line. The Guardians know that you can never have enough pitching when it comes to the playoff race.