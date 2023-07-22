The Cleveland Guardians may not be playing at the level they did last year, but that is through no fault of Josh Naylor's. Naylor has taken his game to the next level, emerging as one of the best hitters in the heart of the Guardians order. Through 85 games, Naylor has tallied 15 home runs and 75 runs batted in, with career-highs in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage to boot. (.310/.350/.522)

Nevertheless, it seems like Naylor is more than a player who drives in runs for a team that struggles to score. (To put things in perspective, the Guardians have scored just 4.17 runs per game, good for 24th in the entire MLB.) The 26-year old slugger has also emerged as one of the team's most influential voices in the locker room, taking the mantle as one of the most respected members of the team.

Speaking to Bally Sports Cleveland, a few Guardians players gave Josh Naylor his due praise. First and foremost, Bo Naylor, Josh's brother, revealed just how immediately endearing the 26-year old first baseman can be.

“When you're in a clubhouse with him, it doesn't take long for you to understand that he's someone special. You know, someone who will be there for you at the drop of a hat. If you need him off the field, for any emergency, as much as anyone sees that he cares, it's like tenfold off the field. And it's in such a loving and pure way,” Naylor said of his brother.

"As much as everyone sees that he cares, it's like 10-fold off the field." Josh Naylor has emerged as a leader in the @CleGuardians clubhouse and has garnered the respect of his teammates.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/K0gKUxDABG — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) July 21, 2023

Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan then said that Josh Naylor did not hesitate to take him under his wing and that he gives him pointers on how to improve his game.

“He's one of the most caring and nurturing people,” Kwan said. “In Spring Training last year, he's showing me around, he's telling me all these things, like, ‘Hey, it's a good idea to do this.' Very fatherly in that kind of sense.”

And just to hammer home that point even further, another Guardians outfielder in Myles Straw revealed just how much Josh Naylor puts the needs of others above himself.

“I think he cares about his teammates more than he cares about himself. That's great, that's heart. He's one of the best teammates I've ever had. He just cares,” Straw said.

Beyond Josh Naylor's breakout on the field, this magnetic, loving personality he has should impact the lives of those close to him in an even greater degree — which might be an even greater win for the Guardians than anything they could achieve on the diamond.