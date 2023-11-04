The Boston Red Sox have declined Corey Kluber's $11 million mutual option for the 2024 season, making him a free agent.

The organization decided to decline the veteran's $11 million player option, officially making him a free agent. 2023 was a brutal year for Kluber. He was injured extremely often and when healthy, the two-time AL Cy Young winner was atrocious for the Red Sox.

Kluber pitched in 15 games including nine starts, compiling a 3-6 record and 7.04 ERA. He threw 55 innings in total, walking 21 and striking out 42. It was a very rough season for Kluber, who will be now looking for a new team.

After several fantastic campaigns with the Cleveland Guardians, Kluber has struggled to find his footing. 2022 was respectable as he made 31 starts for the Tampa Bay Rays and posted a 4.34 ERA, but injury problems were clearly a problem with the Red Sox after being named their Opening Day starter.

At 38, it may be difficult for Kluber to carve out a role anywhere. He should be able to land with another organization, but it remains to be seen if he'll consistently be in a rotation. The Red Sox officially shut down Kluber in September due to shoulder problems and that was basically the writing on the wall for his future in Beantown.

Considering his player option is worth $11 million, it's not surprising to see Boston part ways. That's a decent chunk of money for a guy who can barely stay healthy. To be brutally honest, it wouldn't even be a huge surprise to see Corey Kluber potentially retire if he did have a tough time locking down a new deal elsewhere.