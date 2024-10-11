The Cleveland Guardians are primarily built around perennial All-Star Jose Ramirez and a world-class bullpen, but other players must also step up in the MLB playoffs if this franchise is finally going to win another pennant. Well, one of their 2024 breakout guys did just that in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Thursday night. And the heroics came under the rarest of circumstances, at least when it comes to this team.

With the Guardians facing elimination and trailing the logic-defying Detroit Tigers 3-2 in the seventh inning, David Fry was asked to pinch hit in the biggest at-bat of his young career. He quickly acclimated himself to the moment and belted a go-ahead two-run home run off Beau Brieske. He later provided an essential insurance run in the eighth, courtesy of a gutsy squeeze bunt. Cleveland ultimately won by a 5-4 score and is now headed back to Progressive Field for a decisive Game 5 on Saturday.

Manager of the Year candidate Stephen Vogt wisely trusted Fry to come in cold against one of the hottest relief pitchers in baseball, and the utility man delivered a potentially season-saving swing. The clutch display alone will further endear him to the community, but Fry is now also in exclusive company.

The 28-year-old hit just the second pinch-hit homer in Cleveland history and the first since third baseman Hank Majeski did so in Game 4 of the 1954 World Series, per Sportsnet Stats. Considering the unforeseen impact David Fry has added to the club, it is fitting for him to lift the Guardians to a critical victory on Thursday.

David Fry is the underdog the Guardians need

It is difficult to call the former seventh-round draft pick an unsung hero, given that he did earn a 2024 All-Star Game selection, but he can get lost in the shuffle all too easily. Although Jose Ramirez, Emmanuel Clase, Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan understandably command significant local attention, Fry is an invaluable member of this team.

The former Northwestern State standout posted a .263 batting average and launched 14 home runs in 122 games in 2024. Many fans might be surprised to learn that he produced the second-highest OPS+ on the roster (128). If the Guardians are going to end an excruciating dry spell, Fry will likely have a big hand in it.

He and his teammates must stay completely focused as they return home to face the dominant Tarik Skubal with everything on the line.