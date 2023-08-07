Fans from all over the world tuned in to see a brawl in Major League Baseball on Saturday as Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez quite literally dropped the gloves. Ramirez didn't like how Anderson tagged him at second base which resulted in the third baseman putting his finger in Anderson's face and shortly after, punches followed.

With both players receiving suspensions as of Monday (Anderson six games, Ramirez three games), the latter revealed to MLB insider Hector Gomez that he's actually tried to reach out to the Chicago infielder, but Anderson has given him the cold shoulder:

“I have tried to apologize to Tim Anderson, but he has not answered me. He's a good player. What happened is something that does not go with my way of being. Everyone who knows me knows that I'm not a troubled man. I like to play hard and try to help my team”.

Anderson already isn't the most well-liked player in the big leagues and simply ignoring Jose Ramirez when he's trying to apologize won't exactly help his case. Anderson after all was the one who initially dropped his glove and raised his fists, too. To be honest, both guys should be apologizing to one another.

Anderson hopped on Twitter and took a shot at Ramirez but quickly deleted it. He clearly has no intention of saying sorry and doesn't appear the least bit interested in talking to Jose Ramirez at all, either.

Ultimately though, Ramirez is the bigger man in this situation for trying to contact him in the first place.