On Tuesday evening, the Cleveland Guardians picked up their second straight win to open up their road series vs the Kansas City Royals in a battle of American League playoff hopefuls. After a more narrow decision on Monday night, Tuesday it was all Cleveland from the jump, as the Guardians defeated the Royals by a final margin of 7-1.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, they did not make it out of the evening unscathed, as first basement Josh Naylor suffered an injury late in the contest that forced his removal from the game. It happened shortly after Naylor hit a single in the eighth inning. When more Guardians got on base, Naylor eventually moved to third base, and then was abruptly removed from the game with what the team is now labeling as an acute back spasm, per MLB.com, forcing the team to replace him on the base paths.

Entering into the game for Cleveland was Jhonkensy Noel, a pinch runner who had the opportunity to replace Nayloy during a pitching chance for the Royals.

The good news is that Guardians manager Stephen Vogt doesn't seem to think that the injury will be anything series long term.