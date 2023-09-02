Kid Cudi recently found himself in the spotlight for a rather unexpected reason – his dance moves. The rapper and artist posted a TikTok-style dance snippet that quickly had fans on Twitter talking, and not necessarily in a good way.

Twitter erupted with laughter and ridicule as fans dubbed Cudi's dance as cringe-worthy. Many users shared the snippet with captions like, “Remember when Kid Cudi posted this snippet then immediately deleted it after the backlash?” The response was swift and merciless, with fans poking fun at the artist's moves.

However, Kid Cudi responded to the criticism in a refreshingly confident manner. He replied with a tweet saying, “🤣 yes I do!! Im not ashamed of this, I still like the song actually, just wasnt what the people were lookin for. Its all good, when INSANO drops, we'll see whats what 😌”.

Cudi's ability to handle criticism with grace is admirable. He's no stranger to facing backlash on social media for various reasons, but he often doesn't let it affect him. Instead, he tends to respond with confidence and a belief in his artistry.

In this case, Kid Cudi seems undeterred by the negative comments, expressing his continued support for the song and teasing the release of “INSANO.” Fans of the artist are eagerly anticipating his next project, and Cudi's unwavering self-assuredness suggests that he's confident his upcoming album will make people change their opinions.

It's a reminder that artists, like anyone else, have moments that they may look back on and cringe, but it's all part of the creative process. Kid Cudi's response is a testament to his resilience and commitment to his craft, which fans can undoubtedly appreciate as they eagerly await his future releases.